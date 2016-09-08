Children from Ferentari help transform their neighbourhood within City of Energy project

City of Energy, the project launched in 2011 by Enel Romania to brighten up the city with the help of urban artists, has celebrated its sixth year of existence through a special event held in Ferentari neighbourhood in Bucharest.

Thus, from August 31 to September 2, children in the community had the opportunity to attend arts and graffiti workshops organized by Policy Center for Roma and Minorities. On September 3 and 4 all the workshop participants showed their talent by painting Enel’s secondary station on 46, Aleea Livezilor, each of the little artists having the chance to expose their creation on the substation’s walls.

In the company of graffiti artists, Spsh, Vadio and Neon, the children played with geometric compositions, drew abstract forms of their favourite characters and learned creative ways to combine colours.

Artists who joined the cause have an impressive graffiti and street art portfolio. Spsh came the public attention in the late 90s and is passionate about graphics, wall stickers, canvas and photography. Vadio is recognized for his impressive imagination, going from sketches on notebooks in elementary school to complex works that creatively combine shapes and colours. Neon is an artist of stylized letters and works either in many colours or in black and white contrasts.

The substation on Aleea Livezilor was chosen for this edition of City of Energy program given the community development project developed in partnership with Policy Center for Roma and Minorities, which seeks to improve access to energy for residents in Ferentari neighbourhood.

The secondary station on Aleea Livezilor joins the 26 stations painted within the City of Energy program, and marks a 6-year history in which Enel’s industrial installations were offered to communities in Bucharest, Constanta and Timisoara as support for urban art. These were converted from grey simple buildings into real paintings that beautify the areas they are located in, but also tell the story of the communities they belong to.

Some of the most popular: in Bucharest, there are paintings dedicated to Romanian aviation in Kiseleff Park, representations of the most beautiful castles in Romania in the Grozăveşti area, tennis history in Izvor Park, or important moments in the world of physics at Pipera passage. The substation near the Dolphinarium in Constanta celebrates Biodiversity Day, and is decorated with species of plants, birds and mammals that are endangered or threatened with extinction from Dobrogea area and the Black Sea, while the station in Mamaia resort reminds people passing by about the Navy Day. In Timisoara, the 130th anniversary of the inauguration of the electric street lighting in the west of the city was marked.