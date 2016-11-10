China, special guest of the 23rd edition of Gaudeamus 2016 International Fair

The GAUDEAMUS International Fair – Educational Book, ‘the most read book fair, from the most listened radio’ since more than twenty years, will be held from 16th to 20th of November in the Central Pavilion of the Romexpo Exhibition Complex. The event that reached its 23rd edition is initiated and organized by Radio Romania, through the Media Cultural Center.

“The longest and the most dynamic book fair in Romania returns this year with a unique offer, respecting the tradition of over 20 years of existence in which we have remained loyal to our public”, states a press release issued by Radio Romania.

The official opening of the edition will take place on Wednesday, November 16, at 12.00.

GAUDEAMUS International Fair is the main component of the LECTURA Program, a large national project initiated by Radio Romania in 1994, its main objective being the support of the Romanian culture through exhibition events dedicated to books and education.

The record of the over 20 years in which ‘Gaudeamus’ reached to be a synonym for ‘performance’ in the book events industry, counts 96 fairs organized in the entire country, more than 2,600,000 visitors and around 10,500 events organized in this framework, making Radio Romania the national leader in the field.

The Honorary President of this edition is the University Professor Dr. Liviu Papadima, the Vice-Rector of the Bucharest University.

This is what GAUDEAMUS 2016 proposes:

– More than 300 exhibitors – a powerful and well defined core of Romanian traditional publishing houses, educational institutions, distributors of books and periodicals, professional associations and organizations that are active in the cultural and educational fields, present every year at Gaudeamus, to which are added numerous participants for the first time;

– More than 850 editorial and professional events, a record in the history of the fair, taking place to the exhibitors’ stands, to the stand of the Special Guest, as well as in the special spaces arranged by the organizers in the building (The Cupola Hall – level 0.00, The Contact Exchange, The Bernschutz&Co. – Gaudeamus Teahouse and the ‘Ion Creanga’ Book Salon for Children – level 3.20, the Mircea Santimbreanu Hall – level 7.70).

– For the first time, the Special Guest of the edition is a country beyond the European borders: China, which is present to the event with a generous stand, the largest one allotted until now for the country having this position. China’s stand will include several areas with different destinations: Book Exhibition with more than 2,000 titles published by the most important Chinese publishing houses; Cultural Exhibition (classic comics from China, a selection of Chinese ancient printings and original graphics of books for children, belonging to Chinese artists), and the Space for Events that will host, besides the opening ceremony of the Special Guest stand, book launches and professional moments, as well as moments of intercultural exchanges.

Radio Romania and the People’s Republic of China’s State Administration for the Press, Publications, Radio, Film and Television have signed on May 16 the Memorandum of Understanding regarding China’s participation, as a Special Guest, to the Gaudeamus Educational Book International Fair of this year. The Memorandum has been signed by Ovidiu Miculescu, President and General Manager of Radio Romania, and by Wu Shangzhi, Deputy Minister of the People’s Republic of China’s State Administration for the Press, Publications, Radio, Film and Television (photo).

The visiting program of the fair is daily from 10.00 am to 8.00 pm.