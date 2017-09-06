China’s ambassador visits Dambovita County to spearhead Chinese investments here

The Chinese ambassador in Bucharest Xu Feihong on Tuesday said in a press statement in Targoviste (northwest of Bucharest) that he talked with the local authorities about the cooperation in agriculture, home appliances manufacturing, stressing that his visit to the County of Dambovita spearheads Chinese investments at local level.

We talked about cooperation in agriculture, in home appliances manufacturing and that we wish to boost the cultural, scientific and education cooperation between Dambovita and China. Like Mr. President [of the Dambovita County Council, Alexandru Oprea] said, we are spearheading the Chinese investments in Dambovita. We believe that information and communication are very important, and as a Chinese ambassador I have the obligation to convey all the information to China, to encourage the Chinese companies to invest here and the Chinese tourists to travel here. The Huawei Romania CEO talked about cooperation in communication and implementing the smart city concept, the Chinese ambassador to Romania said.

“The County of Dambovita has a good collaboration, we like to say, with provinces of China. I said that next week I’ll pay an official visit to China, to the Guangxi and Shangxi provinces. We have a collaboration agreement with Guangxi, and we intend the same with Shangxi. I did a brief presentation of the County of Dambovita, we are glad that the delegation includes the Huawei Romania head, we have talked about investment opportunities in our county,” said Alexandru Oprea.

The CEO of Huawei Romania, Liu Ke showed availability to developing relations in the IT field – communication between the company he’s heading and partners from Dambovita County, as he is interested to ink collaboration agreements with the “Valahia” University of Targoviste.