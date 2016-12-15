China’s CEFC buys 51 percent of KMG International shares in Rompetrol

The KMG International NV (KMGI), the major shareholder of the Rompetrol Rafinare (Rompetrol Refinement) announced on Thursday that negotiations between the national company KazMunayGas from Kazakhstan and the Chinese company CEFC, for the transaction to purchase 51 percent of the KMGI shares have reached the final stage.

According to the company’s press release sent to Agerpres on Thursday, the agreement between the KMG NC and the CEFC, which certifies the firm commitment to carry out transactions, is to be signed, alongside a document set, therefore, confirming the solid partnership between the two companies.

“The assets owned and the operations carried out by the KMGI in Europe and in the Black Sea region will serve as a development platform and will target both the growth of the KMGI’s operational and financial performances, as well as extending the activities and operations carried out by the CEFC on an international level,” the company notes.

The JSC NC KazMunayGas is the national company of crude oil and gas of the Republic of Kazakhstan having exploration, production, refining and hydrocarbons transport activities in Kazakhstan, and represents the state interests in oil and gas industry. The KMG NC is a vertically integrated company with a full cycle of upstream, transport and processing, up to supplying specialized services in the profile industry.

The CEFC China Energy Company Limited is one of the largest private companies of China, which in 2016 entered in the Global Fortune 500 ranking on the 229th position. The company owns operations in energy, financial and investments services.

The KMG International N.V. owns and carries out important operations in the refining, petrochemistry, retail and trading on several international markets. The retail network includes over 1,100 distribution points in Romania, Georgia, Bulgaria and the Republic of Moldova. The group carries out upstream operations, industrial and oil rig services.

Energy Ministry: Shareholders of companies owned by KMGI in Romania remains unchanged

The shareholders of the companies owned by the KMGI Romania will remain unchanged following the transaction between the Chinese company China Energy Company Limited (CEFC) and KazMunayGas (KMG), the representatives of the Energy Ministry (ME) mention in an official reply sent at Agerpres request.

“The fact that several investors are opening operations in Romania strengthens the idea that Romania’s energy market is attractive. An entry of the Chinese investors could be the most recent among a series of new investments in exploring oil resources, electric energy, now, also, in refining. Currently the transaction between the two private companies hasn’t yet been completed, but Romania remains a state which is opened to foreign investments, especially in the energy sector, making sure that all the rights that the state deserves, including the ones came from previous transactions, to be fully observed. In respect to the shareholders of companies owned by the KMGI Romania, this will remain unchanged,” the ME reply mentions.