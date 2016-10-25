Chrysta Bell, David Lynch’s muse and the protagonist of the new Twin Peaks live in Bucharest on October 26 and 27

The singer will promote the latest album produced by Lynch, “Somewhere in the Nowhere”

Being both actress and singer, the American artist Chrysta Bell – David Lynch’s muse and the protagonist of the new Twin Peaks season – will perform for the first time in Bucharest, with her band, on October 26 and 27, at Control Club, within the promoting tournament of the latest EP written and produced by Lynch himself, called “Somewhere in the Nowhere”.

The concert will be followed by the screening of the film “The Music of David Lynch”. Tickets are available online, at Eventbook.ro.

“Chrysta Bell looks and sings like in a dream which became true”, says David Lynch. Since her childhood, the artist has cultivated her passion for acting and music, being discovered by Lynch when she was a member of the swing jazz band called 8½ Souvenirs, from Austin, Texas.

Since then, Chrysta Bell has released a successful solo album, This Train (La Rose Noire Records, 2011), wrote in cooperation with David Lynch and totally produced by him, and has performed in more than 30 countries, together with great names like Adrien Utley (Portishead), Willie Nelson, Donovan and members of the King Crimson and Yes music bands.

Probably the most known product of the long living and prolific collaboration between Chrysta Bell and David Lynch is the song called Polish Poem, which accompanies the final scenes of the surreal masterpiece Inland Empire.

Recently, Chrysta Bell and David Lynch have cooperated again for the EP called “Somewhere in the Nowhere”, released this autumn, a combination of sensual songs and melancholic guitar riffs, bearing the stamp of the retro style production typical for Lynch.

“When I saw her on the stage for the first time, I likened her to an alien. The most alien alive”, says Lynch about Chrysta Bell. “Not only that she’s a perfect artist, but she also has a special intuition to express a certain mood, to create an amazing song”.

Next year, Chrysta Bell will be present in the new season of the cult TV series Twin Peaks, created by David Lynch. The artist has also ended the recordings for her new solo album, made in cooperation with the producer John Parish (PJ Harvey), winner of Mercury Prize. The album can be ordered in advance through the Pledge Music platform.

“Dreamy and torrid, smokey and tortured… performed with grinding finesse” wrote the “Rolling Stone” magazine about Chrysta Bell.

A muse of higher order, a cool siren with a stunning voice of rare dramatic power and range. – Irish Times

“Rhythms are designed to ensnare, and Bell’s voice always sounds as if it’s emerging from smoke,” also wrote LA Times.