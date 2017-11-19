Cimpeanu: All doctoral schools will be assessed by international experts selected by World Bank

The 210 doctoral schools in Romania will be assessed also by a committee of international experts proposed by a structure of the World Bank specialized in higher education, the head of the National Rectors Council, Sorin Cimpeanu (photo), said on Sunday, in Iasi.

He mentioned the committee to assess doctoral schools during a press conference saying that it will include members of the academic and university sectors in Romania, the Ministry of Education, the Romanian Agency for Quality Assurance in Higher Education (ARACIS), as well as a team of international experts specialized in higher education.

“All the 210 doctoral schools will be subject to evaluation, according to law, with the help of those who are involved in this process. We are talking about universities, first of all, the Ministry of Education, ARACIS, international experts selected by a structure of the World Bank. The assessment will be conducted according to the law at all the 210 doctoral schools: there are 203 doctoral schools at the public universities, one at the Romanian Academy, and seven at the private universities,” said Cimpeanu.

He also explained that the assessment will be based on four aspects.

“First of all it will be the human resource that will be assessed. We are talking about the quality of the coordinators of the doctoral theses, measured based on several very clear indicators, such as his/her scientific work. Secondly, it will be assessed the quality of the research infrastructure, of which 210 doctoral schools are benefiting from. In other words, we will check how many articles have the PhD students published in the international magazines that enjoy visibility. (…) There will also be made an analysis of the doctoral theses, for each doctoral school, based on the number of students accepted versus those who actually finish. Fourth of all, there will be assessed such procedures that are meant to ensure quality, including those referring to the ethical rules applied in scientific research. The very unhappy cases are also counted here and I refer here to cases of plagiarism,” Sorin Cimpeanu, head of CNR, explained.

According to him, the costs of the assessment will vary from one country to another, but the payment of the evaluators should be made based on the the “European tariffs.”

“Our estimates point to about 10,000-15,000 euros for each doctoral schools being evaluated. We hope it won’t be more. Nobody will get rich from it. The amounts only cover the operational costs,” says Cimpeanu.

Participating in the conference was also the Minister of Education, Liviu Marian Pop, who specified that Romania could attract 72 million euros from the EU for the doctoral schools, with the money to be allotted based on transparent criteria.

The press conference was held on the occasion of the National Rectors Council meeting held on Saturday and Sunday at the “Gheorghe Asachi” Technical University. Among other things, discussions focused on matters related to the assessment and promotion of the higher education institutions at international level, the assessment of the doctoral schools, according to the law, and also financing from state funds of the strategic fields of the universities.

The CNR members, alongside Minister Pop, Secretary of State Gigel Paraschiv and Secretary of State Ion Ciprian Preda from the Ministry of Research and Innovation discussed financing in 2018, as well as the promised salary increases that should happen by 2020.

“The discussions also focused on the higher education in the medical field, especially on the quality of the medical internships. According to the head of CNR, the two universities of medicine in Bucharest, “Carol Davila” and “Titu Maiorescu”, were taken into consideration first of all when discussing this, because of the problems they were facing related to such internships that are supposed to be made in hospitals.