Cineworld Group says Romania has highest growth potential for its industry

The Romanian market has the highest growth potential for Cineworld Group, the second largest cinema operator in Europe, Cineworld CEO Moshe ‘Mooky’ Greidinger (photo) has told the official opening of his company’s 24th Cinema City multiplex movie theatre in Romania, located at the new business centre ParkLake of Bucharest.

Greidinger said Romania has the highest growth potential for his company, although the common has opened very many locations of late. There are 24 such locations in Romania with 225 projection screens and 40,854 places, with the 25th to open soon in Piatra Neamt. By the end of 2018, 14 more multiplexes will be added with 200 projection screens, according to Greidinger.

Cineworld Group operates in nine countries, ranking second in Europe in terms of cinema halls. In Central and Eastern Europe it operates under the Cinema City name, the outcome of a 2014 merger. Cineworld operates 227 cinema halls where 3.5 million movies run a year for 100 million customers.

Cinema City Romania ranks third in the Cineworld chain, after the UK and Poland, and ahead of Hungary, the Czech Republic, Israel, Bulgaria and Slovakia in terms of cinema theatres and halls.

The newly-opened ParkLake Cinema City has 11 standard cinema halls (2D and 3D combined) and three VIP halls, with 1,966 places. In Bucharest, Cinema City is operating four multiplexes at shopping malls.