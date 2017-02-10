Ciolos and Dragu file written answers on 2016 budget topic. Ex-Premier sends technical analysis on budget adjustment to committees, states hearing would stress its political character

Ex-Premier Dacian Ciolos, ex-Finance Minister Anca Dragu and ex-Deputy Premier Vasile Dancu were invited for hearings within the joint Budget-Finances Committees on Thursday. The first two preferred to file written answers, while the ex-Deputy Premier announced he would be unable to take part in a subsequent meeting. The members of the parliamentary committees filed 17 questions concerning the two budget adjustments that the Ciolos Government carried out in 2016.

The parliamentary investigation started after PSD President Liviu Dragnea stated he noted “a 10 billion [lei] shortfall” and that someone “lied” about the 2016 budget data, concluding that Dacian Ciolos and Anca Dragu should offer explanations.

In their turn, PSD’s Viorel Arcas and Leonardo Badea, chairmen of the Budget-Finances Committees, claimed at the start of the meeting on Thursday that the Court of Accounts report presented to the committees clearly shows that the budget adjustments of 2016 should have been negative, not positive.

Dacian Ciolos points out in his letter to the two chairmen of Parliament’s Budget-Finances Committees that he appreciates the special committees’ gesture to verify the Government’s actions in relation to the budget execution of 2016, pointing out that, as he agreed with and relayed to the chairman of the Lower Chamber’s Budget-Finances Committee, and bearing in mind the technical character of the analysis proposed, he believes the demarche should benefit from the technical support of the special directorates of the ministries involved in the drafting and adjustment of Romania’s annual budget.

At the same time, Ciolos pointed out that, in the hope that it may aid a better understanding of the way in which annual budget projections are made and accomplished, he will send a technical analysis on the budget policy of 2016, pointing out that he will not show up at the hearings because his presence would stress the political nature of such debates, News.ro informs.

According to the technical analysis, transparency principles formed the basis of the Government led by Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos in 2016, being reflected in the fiscal-budgetary process too. All the documents related to the budgetary process, namely the forecast on the macroeconomic framework, the macroeconomic hypotheses which stood at the basis of drafting the budget, the draft budgets and the drafts related to the budget adjustments, as well as the monthly executions of the budgets of revenues and expenditures were made public. The fiscal-budgetary policy of 2016 was transparent, responsible and equitable, and ensured a judicious allocation of public resources between economic and social policies, and to each credit release authority, at central and local level. Moreover, the members of the Ciolos Government answered the invitations and questions received from MPs during the period of their mandates, the document sent to the committee shows.

Likewise, according to the same analysis, the cautious budgetary policy resulted in a general consolidated budget deficit of 2.41 of GDP in 2016, below the 2.8 percent of GDP target estimated at the start of the budgetary year. This means that both revenues and the expenditures matched the forecast and were correlated within the execution of the budget. A so-called “shortfall” of 10 billion lei should have been reflected in a deficit that would have been higher by that sum, namely by 1.3 percent of GDP, the document shows.

In other words, had a 10 billion lei “shortfall” existed, the budget deficit would have stood at 4.1 percent of GDP in 2016. Budget revenues totalled 223.7 billion lei, representing 29.5 percent of GDP, reflecting on one hand the tax cuts and, on the other hand, the difficulties registered in absorbing non-reimbursable external grants, because of the deficiencies registered in preparing this process in 2014-2015. Total revenues however did not include the European Union’s farm subsidies, totalling 12.3 billion lei (in the draft budget for 2017 these sums were included within total revenues). The revenues collected from the domestic economy (minus European Union pre-accession and post-accession grants) totalled 216.9 billion lei (28.6 percent of GDP), up by 0.2 percent year-on-year, representing the fulfilment of 97.8 percent of the annual target. Budget expenditures, totalling 242 billion lei, dropped by 0.6 percent year-on-year in nominal terms and by 2.3 percentage points as share of GDP, representing the fulfilment of 94.5 percent of the annual target.

The Romanian Government and Parliament approve solely the budget of the central administration; however, the budget projection also has to include the overall public administration. Although Parliament approves certain transfers toward other administrations (mainly toward local administration) as part of annual budget laws, the budget administrations’ budgets and the budgets of institutions partially or fully financed from their own revenues are approved by these entities in an independent manner, after the Romanian Parliament adopts the central budget. Nevertheless, when the draft budget is being prepared, the Finance Ministry estimates both the central public administration’s transactions as well as the transactions of the other administrations. It is important to point out that the estimates for the other administrations may have a lower degree of accuracy given the information available when the budget projection is drafted. Likewise, in the case of self-financed institutions, there is a direct link between estimated revenues and estimated expenditures, since a lower level of their own revenues automatically generates a lower level of expenditures financed from those revenues, so that a forecast error does not impact the balance of the general consolidated budget, the document shows.