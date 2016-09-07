Ciolos Government: 9 ministers replaced in 10 months

Interior Minister Toba’s resignation has brought to 9 the number of ministers that have left the Dacian Ciolos Government in just 10 months’ time. The current government has gone through several changes because of the lack of results shown by some ministers or because of scandals the ministers were involved in.

Ana Costea was the first minister to resign from the Ciolos Government. She resigned on April 14, following controversies surrounding the public sector salary law.

The bill was criticised by trade union members who argued that it allegedly hiked the discrepancy between those earning high incomes and those earning low incomes. Ana Costea had announced her intention to resign if the bill was not taken off the government’s table. In the end the minister resigned and the draft bill was postponed, an emergency ordinance being adopted instead.

Dragos Pislaru replaced Ana Costea as Labour Minister.

Ten days later, European Funds Minister Aura Raducu left the government too. Aura Raducu resigned at the Premier’s request. The reason: “the Prime Minister’s displeasure with some short-term goals” concerning her activity.

Cristian Ghinea replaced Aura Raducu as European Funds Minister.

Culture Minister Vlad Alexandrescu left the government at the end of April. He was the first minister revoked by Dacian Ciolos. Alexandrescu left against the backdrop of the Opera House scandal, after he appointed and revoked three Opera House directors in just a few weeks. The minister reconsidered his initial decisions also as a result of public protests, this time staged by Opera House employees.

At first, the minister announced his resignation, then he changed his mind and said he had been subjected to pressures within the government.

“If Mr. Alexandrescu has something to say, he should do it. I wonder why he didn’t do that so far, and why he didn’t inform me or the government about the situations he claims he faced. Life goes on,” Dacian Ciolos stated after announcing his decision to revoke the minister.

Corina Suteu, formerly secretary of state within the Culture Ministry, replaced him as Culture Minister.

The month of May brought with it another resignation. This time it was Health Minister Patriciu Achimas Cadariu. He was another government member harshly criticised for his activity. In fact, the minister resigned at the height of the hospital disinfectants scandal. Despite revelations concerning diluted disinfectants used in hospitals and an audit showing that disinfectants were found to be not in line with standards in 50 Romanian hospitals, Patriciu Achimas Cadariu was stating that Romanians can feel safe in hospitals and that he would “undoubtedly” choose to undergo surgery in a Romanian hospital if needed.

That was not the first time the Health Minister found himself at the centre of a crisis. Early this year, several babies died after being diagnosed with haemolytic uremic syndrome, without the exact source of infection being discovered. Back then too, the minister was criticised for the way he managed the situation.

In fact, Patriciu Achimas Cadariu at first refused to resign and said he was the target of “a campaign.”

After the Premier held the office ad interim, Vlad Voiculescu was appointed Health Minister. Vlad Voiculescu is the young man who helped Romanian cancer patients obtain the drugs they needed at the time of the cytostatic crisis.

The first government reshuffle came two months later. Dacian Ciolos replaced four ministers: Adrian Curaj (Education), Dan Costescu (Transport), Marius Bostan (Communications) and Dan Stoenescu (Romanians Abroad). They were replaced by Mircea Dumitru (former rector of the University of Bucharest), Sorin Buse (former head of Renault’s Technological Research Centre) and Maria Ligor (former ambassador to Spain and Canada). Bogdan Tudorache, head of the Premier’s Chancellery, became Communications Minister ad interim until a new minister was appointed. Delia Popescu was appointed Communications Minister on August 10. She is the former president of the Agency for Romania’s Digital Agenda, a public institution financed from its own funds and coordinated by the Prime Minister.

Victor Ponta’s first government lost 9 ministers in just 6 months

Nevertheless, the current government is not the champion in what concerns the number of ministers who left office before their tenures expired. In 2012, the first government led by Victor Ponta, formed by PSD and PNL, lost 9 ministers in just 6 months’ time. Thus, from May to December 2012, when the parliamentary elections took place, Ponta sacked the following ministers: Ioan Mang, Mircea Diaconu, Victor Paul Dobre, Lucian Isar, Andrei Marga, Puiu Hasotti, Florin Georgescu and Vasile Cepoi. Overall, the Victor Ponta Government lost 18 ministers in two years’ time, on account of legal problems they were involved in or outrageous public statements they made.

Dragos Tudorache, Premier’s right-hand man, takes over Interior Ministry

Dragos Tudorache, head of the Premier’s Chancellery, has been nominated by President Klaus Iohannis at the helm of the Interior Ministry, Premier Dacian Ciolos stated.

He rejected the allegations according to which he appointed “his man” at the helm of the Interior Ministry in order to influence the elections and has asked the future minister to meet the leaders of the political parties and to publicly explain his plans.

Ciolos also confirmed he analysed the possibility of taking over the portfolio ad interim but gave up on the idea because he did not want “to prolong a state of uncertainty,” opting for a civilian “for as much impartiality and balance as possible.”

“I want to tell you that we have looked closely at the situation at the Interior Ministry (MAI) (…) Toba is a professional and I hope he clarifies his situation as soon as possible (…). Given the situation, we looked at an interim nomination. I decided to go for an interim nomination (…). I decided to nominate a civilian (…). I haven’t had much choice, because it’s difficult to convince an outsider to take this position for four months. (…) I nominate Dragos Tudorache, the current head of the Prime Minister’s Chancellery,” Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos told a news conference on Tuesday.

Appointed Interior Minister on Tuesday, Dragos Tudorache joined the government from the moment it was sworn in, working closely with Premier Dacian Ciolos as head of his Chancellery. Over the previous 11 years, he held various positions within the European Commission. For five years prior to that, he worked at the OSCE and the UN.

Dragos Tudorache was appointed within the government in November 2015, Premier Dacian Ciolos bringing him from Brussels. Tudorache is known as one of the Premier’s “trusted men,” news.ro informs.

In an interview for Hotnews, the head of the Premier’s Chancellery explained that he gave up on his salary at the European Commission, in excess of EUR 10,000, for a salary of EUR 3,000 as a member of the Romanian government because he “believed in Ciolos’s project.”

“I came from EUR 10,500 to EUR 3,000 because I believed in this project. Throughout my professional career, regardless where I was, the moment I left the country I permanently thought whether the opportunity to return to the country, to give something back to the country, would ever arise. I will return to Brussels at the end of the term,” Tudorache said.

Dragos Tudorche is 41 years old, has legal studies and was a judge in Galati from 1997 to 2002.

In 2000 he started working within European and international institutions too, first as head of unit and coordinator of the analysis cell for Kosovo, within the OSCE, then as head of the legal department of the team of UN international judges for Kosovo.

In 2005, Dragos Tudorache was Task Manager within the Justice and Anticorruption Department of the European Commission’s Delegation, and starting in 2007 he became coordinator of the Schengen Facility within the European Commission.

He continued his activity within the European Commission as interim executive director of the EU-LISA Agency for Large IT Projects, head of the International Affairs unit within the General Directorate for Internal Affairs and Migration and, before becoming a member of the Ciolos Government, was appointed head of the Coordination and Strategy unit within the same Directorate.

He obtained his B.A. from the Alexandru Ioan Cuza University of Iasi and an M.A. in European law from the University of Stockholm.

According to his wealth statement, he and his wife own two plots of land in Bicaz, Neamt County, totalling a surface area of 1,200 square metres, a 115-square-metre apartment in Bucharest, a 75-square-metre house in Bicaz, a 180-square-metre house and a 59-square-metre apartment in Brussels.

The head of the Premier’s Chancellery also owns a Mercedes (2007) and a Ford Fiesta (2010).

Tudorache owes debts of EUR 848,332.

Paul Gheorghiu nominated as head of Prime Minister’s Chancellery

Paul Gheorghiu, incumbent principal private secretary to Romania’s Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos, is to be nominated as head of the PM’s Chancellery, to replace Dragos Tudorache, who was nominated as interior minister.

“I have decided to appoint as head of the PM’s Chancellery for the time left, four months, Mr. Paul Gheorghiu, who is currently my principal private secretary, and who knows how things work at the Chancellery, is acquainted with all the ministers and I think will be able to cope with this task till the end of the tenure,” PM Ciolos announced on Tuesday at a news conference at the Government House.

Ciolos pointed out that the head of Chancellery position Gheorghiu was nominated for is a “minister’s position, a member of the Cabinet.”

Paul Gheorghiu is a 2011 graduate of English MBA classes at the Bucharest School of Economics (ASE).

Previously, he was a senior consultant with PricewaterhouseCoopers. He was also a member on the administration board of the Nuclearelectrica nuclear power corporation until 2013. February – May 2012, he was adviser to Economy Minister Lucian Bode; October 2012, he started employment as councilor with the Ministry of Regional Development and Tourism according to his public declaration of wealth posted on the mdrap.ro website.

On March 2, 2016, Paul Gheorghiu was appointed director in rank of undersecretary of state at the office of Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos, as a member on the administration board of the National Guarantee Fund for SMEs.