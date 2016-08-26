Ciolos, Oettinger address Single Digital Market, cyber security

Prime Minister, Dacian Ciolos on Friday had a meeting with the European Commissioner for digital economy and information society, Gunther Hermann Oettinger (photo), the two addressing the Single Digital Market and cyber security, reads a release by the Government sent to AGgerpres.

According to the source, the visit of Oettinger was focused on a better knowledge of the specific situation of the telecommunications in Romania and the progress our country has made in attaining the Single Digital Market’s and the Digital Agenda’s goals.

The government specifies that within the Single Digital Market, Romania is after several lines oriented to cutting the gaps in the field against the other European countries, the digitization of the public administration and the growth of the number of jobs in the ITC sector. Likewise, Romania targets to boost investments in the electronic communications infrastructure and the development of the research and innovation sector in IT, the release adds.

According to the government, another important topic tackled by the two officials was the cyber security and cyber criminology, considering that in the current regional context, Romania could play a role more and more important as regards the cyber security for its neighbouring countries.

Commissioner Oettinger: Romania has very big digital potentials

Romania has very big digital potential it can exploit jointly with other member states of the European Union, so that in the end it generates added value, European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Gunther Oettinger told a specialist conference in Bucharest on Friday.

He also mentioned the need for the national governments of the European Union member states and industry officials to join forces in creating a single digital market, given that digitisation has entered all areas of the European society.

Oettinger said we are living a digital revolution of technologies and services based on material qualities. Over the past years, he added, deep-going sectorial changes have been witnessed at hardware, software and telecommunications levels, but today’s digital technologies pass through all economic and social sectors. The filmmaking industry has been digitised, the mass-media are being digitised, the banking and insurance sector is digitised, while industrial production and mobility services are increasingly more digitised, said Oettinger. He added that 90 percent of products and services undergo processing.

The European official underscored that securing uniform legislation Europewide is absolutely necessary.

He mentioned piracy, which he said cannot be efficiently fought against with 28 different national legislations. Today, he said, music, the works of composers and writers can be accessed and stolen from the Internet, with no restriction and no accountability in place. Accountability, he said, has to play an important part.

Copyrights, he added, should be dealt with in new legislation, and work is being currently done in Europe on a legislative package for this area.

Oettinger also mentioned mobile telephony, which he said creates problems for consumers, particularly in border areas, because it operates by different regulations in each country.

Moreover, the European commissioner highlighted the need for cybersecurity, given that data with current communications systems are at a risk of being stolen. The future’s wars, he said, will be fought in networks, and that is why the need for cybersecurity is very high.

On a visit to Romania, August 25 – 26, the European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Gunther H. Oettinger on Friday delivered a speech to a high-level conference in Bucharest on digitisation and the future of Europe organised by Romania’s Ministry of Communications and Information Society.