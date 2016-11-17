Ciolos praises the constant dialogue with Coalitia pentru Dezvoltarea Romaniei this year: It was very helpful both for the Gov’t and the business milieu

Premier Dacian Ciolos said on Thursday that the constant dialogue he had with representatives of the Coalitia pentru Dezvoltarea Romaniei (Coalition for Romania’s Development –CDR) during this one year in office had benefited both the government and the business milieu.

“It was a constant dialogue that helped us a lot (…), allowing us in the first place to learn about certain expectations, ideas and proposals of the business milieu in connection with the government’s policies. Thanks to this dialogue we were able to improve certain legislative proposals. It helped a lot with the predictability of government decisions, because on the one hand the government’s advantage was to have a direct feedback from the business environment, and the latter was able to learn in advance what the government was preparing,” the Premier told a joint press conference delivered with Coalition representatives at the Victoria Palace of Government.

Ciolos said that many of the government’s economic policies were in line with CDR’s goals and that as far as the points of disagreement are concerned, they mutually adjusted their positions.

Among the projects that emerged from this collaboration Ciolos mentioned the legislation on corporate governance and the dual education legislation.

“We worked hard this year to meet the business environment’s expectations of a different level of professional training and skills. (…) After months of joint work, this week we managed to adopt this legislation that is a first step towards the development of a legislative and institutional framework for the dual vocational education system, which requires the direct involvement of private companies,” said the Premier.

Ciolos mentioned that another result of the cooperation with Coalition representatives was the introduction of measures to streamline procedures and cut red tape, as well as the removal of the income tax for those working in development and innovation.

Speaking on behalf of the Coalition, Radu Florescu (photo L) said the cooperation with the Ciolos Government had been “good and productive”, pointing out that the current ruling lineup had “a more pragmatic and efficient” approach of the relation with the business milieu.

In his turn, the future CDR president Florin Pogonaru (photo C) said that the main vulnerability of this government had been the lack of political support.

“In hindsight on this government’s role (…) I’d say I saw decency, transparency, goodwill, the genuine desire to cut red tape and modernize. Indeed, I regarded the government’s lack of political support as a main vulnerability, and each time we attempted to promote or often stop various measures typical for an electoral year we had to go twice through the same dialogue, once with the government and then in Parliament. ( …) A series of accomplishments are here to stay, but I also hope that the next governments adopt this mindset of ruling,” said Pogonaru.