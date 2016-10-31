Ciolos said he will not involve in the electoral campaign, but…

The electoral posters of the National Liberal Party (PNL) containing the image of the PM Dacian Ciolos have appeared in the last days in several areas in Bucharest, although the technocrat PM, who allowed Liberals to support him, has repeatedly promised in the past that after he will end his term at the Victoria Palace, he will not involve in politics.

“Romania 100 Platform”, “For an honest and competent government” and “Dacian Ciolos Prime-Minister” are the messages appearing on these posters.

Besides, PNL head of campaign Gheorghe Falca stated on Thursday for News.ro that Liberals have assumed the “Romania 100 Platform, which has a name, a content and a picture”, and appointing Dacian Ciolos as a Prim-Minister by PNL was voted by the leadership of the party with his consent.

“Romania’s Capital has been filled with blue and is full of the enormous portrait of an agricultural specialist who rolled up his sleeves and started to dig in politics. Promoted as a technocrat in the leadership of a Government who missed one year of the Romanian history, he is rebranding as a Liberal under President Klaus Iohannis’ umbrella”, warn the journalists from Cotidianul.

The appearance of these posters, for which nobody explained until now if they are financed by PNL or by the PM, comes in the context in which Prime-Minister has announced on Thursday evening in a TV show that he asked both Liberals and the representatives of Nicusor Dan’s party not to use his image.

“I asked them not to use my image, I asked them both, one and the other (PNL and USR – e.n.), exactly because I said I don’t want to give ambiguous messages to the people to whom I told that I will not participate in the electoral campaign. Not because I wouldn’t like to support certain ideas or values, but for the reason that I made a commitment”, stated the PM in a TV show at Realitatea TV.

Mayor Firea: Ciolos lied that he’s a technocrat and an independent. It takes time to produce such posters, it’s not a decision took only 10 days ago, but many months ago

The Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea stated on Friday evening at B1 TV that PM Dacian Ciolos “lied” when he said that he’s not politically involved. Gabriela Firea also said that “we want a Prime-Minister who is voted, not parachuted, we want a Prime-minister who is elected by Romanian people, not sent by Brussels”.

“Let Romanians vote. Following the voting, let’s see who has the majority and we’ll go to Cotroceni with the constitutional proposal”, stated Gabriela Firea for B1 TV.

Gabriela Firea contradicts him, saying that such an effort takes time and it’s “impossible” for the PM not to know about the two parties’ initiative, and that “he has agreed this a long time ago”.

“In Bucharest and not only here, there are a lot of posters with the PM Ciolos alongside the PNL logo and slogan. (…) Do you know how long does it take to have such posters all over the country? This means that he has agreed a long time ago. So he lied us that he’s a technocrat, that he’s an independent, and that he doesn’t want to bow to any political party. Producing these posters takes time, the advertising contracts take time, producing the slogan takes time, since you know well how advertising companies work. This is not a decision taken ten days ago, as it was publically announced. This is a decision taken many months ago, which means he lied the Romanian people. He lied them that he will stay at the Victoria Palace only until the elections and that he will organize the elections and then he will go to Brussels or wherever he wants. He has actually proved that he’s a person who wishes to stay at the Victoria Palace without competing”, Gabriela Firea stated.