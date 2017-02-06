Ciolos: These days are not only about OUG abrogation, but about mature society, morality

Former Prime minister Dacian Ciolos asserts that the Romanians have taken to the streets to defend democracy and the rule of law, adding that these days are not only about abrogation of an Emergency Ordinance of Government (OUG), but about a mature society, morality.

“Nobody, never could rule in Romania behind our backs. Hundreds of thousands of Romanians have taken to the streets to defend democracy, the rule of law, for a strong justice and a society based on values. Hundreds of thousands of Romanians ask for a fair, open, European Romania,” Dacian Ciolos wrote on Sunday evening on his Facebook page.

He stated that hundreds of thousands of Romanians demand another kind of ruling, an honest, transparent governance, in the service of the citizens.

“These days are not only about the abrogation of an OUG, but about a mature society that says stop to lies and populism. They are not only about a law written on a paper, they are about morality and collective consciousness, about our future as a nation. Tonight (Sunday – editor’s note), hundreds of thousands of Romanians are lighting the country’s soul,” added Dacian Ciolos.