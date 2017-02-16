Cirque du Soleil returns to Bucharest in 2017 with Varekai

Cirque du Soleil is pleased to announce the Verakai show in Bucharest! There will be only six shows at Romexpo, Pavilionul Central, Bucharest, starting May 3rd and ending May 7th 2017.

About Varekai

Deep into the woods, on top of a volcano, there is an extraordinary world, one that makes everything possible. A world named Varekai.

A young, solitary man falls from the skies, that’s how Varekai’s story begins. Thrown into the shadows of a magical forest, a kaleidoscopic world imbued with fantastical creatures , the young man takes flight in an adventure both absurd and extraordinary. On this day at the edge of time, in this place of pure and undiluted possibility, begins an inspired incantation to a life rediscovered and to a newly found wonder in the mysteries of the world and the mind.

”Varekai” means “wherever” in Romany , language of the universal wanderers. Directed by Dominic Champagne, this production pays tribute to the nomadic soul, to the spirit and art of the circus tradition, and to those who quest with infinite passion along the path that leads to Varekai.

Sponsors and Partners:

Cirque du Soleil gratefully acknowledges the official sponsor of the Verakai Romanian tour, Orange, and Events, the event planner.

About Cirque du Soleil:

The story of Cirque du Soleil started in 1984, with 20 street performers. Today Cirque du Soleil is a major Québec-based organization, providing high-quality artistic entertainment. The company has 4,000 employees, including more than 1,300 performing artists from close to 50 different countries . Cirque du Soleil has brought wonders and delights to more than 160 million spectators in more than 400 cities in over sixty countries on all continents. For more information about Cirque du Soleil, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com.

About Orange Romania

Orange is a market leader in Romania, with 10,175 million clients and incomes of 727 million euro on September 30th. Orange Romania is a part of the Orange Group, one of the biggest telephone operating companies in the world, with more than 256 million customers around the world.

Orange Romania offers a an extensive range of communications solutions to its clients, both individual users and companies, from basic to full voice services, mobile and fixed date, and television services.

The Orange Group is a leading provider of IT and Telecommunications Global Multinational companies sub-branded to Orange Business Services. Last year, the group presented a strategic plan or the new “Essentials2020” which puts in the sales strategy center the customer needs, with a goal of their ease access to digital Universe the New Generation and power networks.

For more informations about the show and tickets, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/varekai.

Romexpo, Central Pavilion, Bucharest, May 3rd – 7th 2017

Wednesday, May 3rd , 8pm

Thursday, May 4th , 8pm

Friday, May 5th , 8pm

Saturday, May 6th , 8pm

Sunday, May 7th, 1pm and 5pm