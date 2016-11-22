Cirque du Soleil returns to Bucharest in May 2017

The Cirque du Soleil returns to Bucharest for a new series of performances, with the show titled “Varekai”, in the period 3-7 May 2017, at Romexpo, a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday informs.

Tickets in advance are available exclusively to members of the Cirque Club until Tuesday, following that, starting Wednesday, 10:00 hrs, the public will have access to purchase tickets from Orange Shop and online from the website www.cirquedusoleil.com/varekai or pe www.eventim.ro. Orange clients can buy tickets from Orange shop having a 10 percent discount for all the categories of seats, except the VIP and the tickets already discounted, the organizers inform.

“Varekai” means “anywhere” in Roma language, the language of universal wanderers. Directed by Dominic Champagne, this production brings a homage to the nomad soul, to the traditional spirit and art of circus, as well as to those who always seek, with an infinite passion the pathway toward Varekai, the quoted release points out.

“Deep into the forest, on the peak of a volcano, there is an extraordinary world, a world in which anything is possible. A world titled Varekai. From the sky, a lonely young man crashes and this is how the Varekai story starts. Thrown into the shadows of a magical forest, a kaleidoscope world, with fantastic creatures, the young man launches into an adventure that is absurd and extraordinary at the same time. On this day, on the edge of time, in this place with pure and undiluted possibilities, starts an incantation honoring a rediscovered life and a new-found admiration towards the mystery of the world and of the mind,” according to the synopsis of the show.