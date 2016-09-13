Classical music in villages and cities with Enescu’s violin

Two extraordinary musicians, one historical instrument to which George Enescu himself has played, enthusiasm, energy and desire to lead the music further, these could be in short terms the words defining the “George Enescu’s Violin” Tournament, organized by Radio Romania through the Media Cultural Center, from September 9 to October 1, 2016.

The Guarneri del Gesu violin, which belonged to the composer, is provided by the “George Enescu” National Museum, in whose heritage it is. This year it will travel for the fifth time in the Romanian villages ad cities.

Violinist Gabriel Croitoru and pianist Horia Mihail will be the protagonists of this musical adventure, meant to value the great musician’s legacy which, in his time, played in schools, on the frontline, in hospitals, trying to bring comfort through music, as well as to convince as many people as possible about the beauty of the classical music. Anywhere he went, Enescu was leaving unforgettable impressions, in particular in the mind and souls of the ordinary people and children, who had not met yet this kind of music.

Following this pattern, violinist Gabriel Croitoru aimed to reach as many Romanian localities as possible in his tournaments. In some of the villages and even small towns, a classical music tournament has never been present until now, spectators have never entered in a concert room or seen live instruments, but the reactions were enthusiastic everywhere, and this led the two musicians to continue this project. “Me and Horia are messengers of the classical music who wish to open one more way to the people’s souls, and I believe we have succeeded.” (G. Croitoru)

“I enjoyed it very much. Unfortunately, we have this opportunity very rarely. It was outstanding. And live music is more special than the TV or radio”. “It was extraordinary. Extraordinary. I came from Cluj. I heard about it in a second and I was in Viisoara in one minute.” “We take advantage as much as we can of such peaceful evenings. We just forget about us.” “I was enchanted by the violin. You can see it’s since 1731, so it’s such a special violin because it resisted so long and it’s playing better and better”, said last year the spectators in Viisoara, Cluj County, which will also be on the route of this year’s tournament.

The two musicians have prepared a program that includes songs having a wide popularity from the literature for violin and piano, by E. Elgar, G. Enescu, H. Provost, P. de Sarasate, Fr. Kreisler, Cl. Debussy, S. Prokofiev, M. Ravel, E. Chausson and others.

For further details about the tournament, please visit www.vioaraluienescu.ro .

Tournament’s itinerary

September 13, 4.00 pm, Cumpana Commune, Constanta County, House of Culture

September 13, 7.00 pm, Mihail Kogalniceanu Commune, Constanta County, the “Mihail Kogalniceanu” Center for Youth

September 14, 7.00, Slatina, “Eugen Ionescu” Cultural Center

September 15, 7.00, Pitesti, Philharmonic Hall

September 16, 7.00 pm, Aninoasa Commune, Dambovita County, Aninoasa Cultural Center

September 18, 7.00 pm, Bucharest, Teatrelli Hall

September 19, 7.00 pm, Bucharest, Radio Hall

October 1, 7.00, Deva, The Art Theatre