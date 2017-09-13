Claudiu Manda, validated as chairman of SRI activity oversight committee

Parliament approved on Wednesday in a plenary meeting the appointment of Social Democratic Party (PSD) Senator Claudiu Iulian Manda as member and chairman of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) activity oversight committee.

A number of 309 Parliament members voted in favour of the PSD group proposal, and 36 senators and deputies voted against. There was a secret vote with ballots.

Claudiu Manda was designated to replace Senator Adrian Tutuianu, resigning Defence Ministers, appointed by PSD as member of the committee on abuses.

The new chair of the SRI oversight committee took the oath of office in the joint plenary meeting of the two Chambers of Parliament.