ClickShop.ro ends its activity starting February 15th, 2017

Telekom Romania will suspend the activity of the online mall ClickShop.ro, one of the economic operator’s online stores, as of February 15th, 2017 from 11.00. According to a press release, the measure is part of the series of efforts to focus on the core business of the company. Telekom will continue the online sale of products and services on the www.germanos.ro and www.telekom.ro websites, according to its IT&C business profile – integrated, fixed or mobile communications and entertainment products and services.

The domain assigned to the online store www.clickshop.ro will remain active, providing information for users who bought products through the website during its last 5 years. The customer support number 021.9262 and the e-mail address contact@clickshop.ro will still remain active for those who wish to ask questions regarding previous orders, product service, returns and other related situations. Thus, customers will benefit of warranty and support services for purchased products, under the laws in force.

Guaranteed by Telekom Romania, www.Clickshop.ro was the first online mall owned by a telecom operator on the Romanian market, launched in April 2011. During its 5 years of activity, ClickShop provided a wide range of products, from electronics and IT products, to household and garden equipment or sport and lifestyle articles, belonging to some premium international brands, with more products than the ones already known on the Romanian market. From 2,000 products in 7 categories by the time of launch, there were over 15,000 products available, organized into 9 main categories, in the end of the last year.