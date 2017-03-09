“Clocks and Flowers” – an exhibition dedicated to the Martisor and to the woman, at the Clock Museum of Ploiesti

The Clock Museum of Ploiesti – unique in Romania, as well as in Europe – wished to celebrate the coming of the spring in a completely special way, in the month of Martisor, when the feminine universe is also celebrated. Thus, one day before the 8th of March – Women’s Day, the museum has opened the temporary exhibition named “Clocks and Flowers”, which will be opened for one month.

On the occasion of the Martisor and of the International Women’s Day, the Clock Museum “Nicolae Simache” of Ploiesti has opened the temporary exhibition “Clocks and Flowers” on 7th of March – expressly one day before 8th of March. Structured on two components, the exhibition includes an issue of postage stamps called “The Clock of Flowers” – made by Romfilatelia in cooperation with the Clock Museum in 2013 – and clocks with floral decor. As for the postage stamps, in an interesting thematic approach, they associate images of clocks with flowers that reveal themselves to the eye, to the light, nature and people at different hours. Specifically, each postage stamp contains the image, the name of the flower – the red poppy, the chicory, the sunflower, the oaklet, etc. – as well as, even more original, the times when they open, in association with the image of the clocks – fireplace clocks, pocket watches, table clocks, miniature clocks. The flower decoration which is common both for the pocket watches and for the indoor clocks, is illustrated by the display of some special horologe pieces, some of them being new acquisitions or pieces that have never been exposed, valuable both in artistic and in technical terms, such as the Swiss and British pocket watches of the 19th century, the Victoria table clocks, the Art Nouveau table clock, made of Rosenburg porcelain.

As the management of the Museum in Ploiesti announced, the reference piece – whose theme could be even considered as a subtitle of the exhibition “Clocks and Flowers” – is the table clock signed A.D. Mougin – Paris, on whose carcass is the composition “Spring Flowers”. But those who wish to see with their own eyes how, in March, clocks can unravel, by measuring time, also the silent language of the flowers, have only to pass the doorstep of the Clock Museum of Ploiesti. The temporary exhibition “Clocks and Flowers” is open to the visitors until April 7, 2017, from 9.00 to 17.00.

To be mentioned that the Clock museum of Ploiesti is unique both in Romania and in Europe. After it has been closed for two years and a half, in order to be restored and rehabilitated – during which the pieces have been presented to the public in a different location, namely at the County Museum of History and Archeology of Ploiesti -, the museum was reopened at the half of May, 2016. Being classified as a historical monument, the building benefited from a large restoration and consolidation process, the investment being made from EU funds. Now, the museum shows a new image to the visitor, the interiors of the building also being real exhibits; the building was constructed in 1980 for the prefect of that time, Luca Lefterescu, who was a diplomat and a magistrate. Besides, by the architecture of the building and the collection pieces held, this museum can be compared to prestigious Western European museums from Switzerland or Germany. Moreover, workshops from there can be found at the museum in Ploiesti, through exceptional pieces and exhibits. The museum’s collection includes approx. 4,000 exhibits, from sundials, water clocks, clocks reactivated over 365 days, chloride sand pits, pendulums, to hourglasses; all the visitors of the museum can see the progress of time and measuring instruments from the 16th century to the beginning of the 20th century, all the exhibits being real works of art. The collection also includes very old pieces, such as two astronomic clocks, made in 1544, respectively in 1562.

There are also pieces of a special value, such as the two gold clocks that belonged to the King Carol I. At the same time, with the restoration of the building, numerous surprises have been prepared for the visitors, such as, for instance, a multitouch by which they can learn much more about the categories of clocks in the museum, a hologram, as well as a… speaking clock. Not at last, a small clockmaking workshop has been created, and since this building hosted, in 1903, the first New Year’s Eve in Ploiesti in the French trend, a small ballroom from the early 20th century has also been recreated.

The Clock museum of Ploiesti is operating as a department of the Prahova County Museum of History and Archeology.