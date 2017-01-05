Cluj ‘Avram Iancu’ airport passenger traffic hits almost 1.9 ml in 2016, expected to rise to 3 ml in 2017

Almost 1.9 million passengers passed through the ‘Avram Iancu’ international airport of Cluj in 2016,

with the traffic hitting a new record high, said the director of the airline hub David Ciceo.

Ciceo told Agerpres on Wednesday that he expects this record to be bested this year too.

“Last year we had an all-time record high of 1.9 million passengers, 25 percent more than in 2015. This strengthens our position as Romania’s second busiest airport after Bucharest – Otopeni. We estimate this year that we’ll reach 2.7 – 3 million passengers,” David Ciceo said.

According to him, in just 20 years traffic on the Cluj airport increased almost 100 times from 32,000 passengers in 1996 to an expected 3 million this year.

The ‘Avram Iancu’ airport operates flights to 46 destinations.