Cluj-Napoca Airport Director indicted for passive bribery

David Ioan Ciceo, CEO of Cluj-Napoca’s ‘Avram Iancu’ International Airport, was indicted by anticorruption prosecutors for passive bribery, without being remanded under pre-trial arrest.

According to a communique issued by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) on Monday, businessman Ioan Bene, company CEO, was indicted for active bribery.

Prosecutors point out that, in 2011, the Cluj County Council and the ‘Avram Iancu’ International Airport Autonomous Agency started an investment project for the construction of a “3,500-metre airstrip and related taxiways,” in order to develop the airport infrastructure in north-western Romania.

The project, which entailed a significant financial effort, was split into three separate stages, the DNA explained.

On 6 September 2011, following a public tender, the ‘Avram Iancu’ International Airport Autonomous Agency, as buyer, and an association of companies which included the company managed by defendant Ioan Bene, as supplier, signed a contract whose objective was the construction, completion and maintenance of a “3,500-metre airstrip and adjacent taxiways,” the communique reads.

“After the works were completed, against the backdrop in which ‘Avram Iancu’ International Airport Autonomous Agency Director Ciceo David Ioan and another person from the leadership of the Cluj County Council were financially incentivised, businessman Bene Ioan agreed with them to continue carrying out works as part of Stage II of the project, in the sense of building the Apron 4 platform, construction work that was finalised in March 2014. This was done in the absence of any legal and transparent forms of assessment and awarding of public contracts, by ignoring the principles of competition and transparency established by the lawmaker,” the prosecutors state.

According to the aforementioned source, in this context, in October 2012, Ciceo received from Ioan Bene a building located in Cluj Napoca, allegedly bought by his parents for RON 690,000, and which was subsequently finished through works whose value was estimated at RON 563,226 (materials and labour force). The said works were carried out by companies collaborating with or owned by defendant Bene Ioan, the costs being covered by him, the DNA points out.

“In return for these benefits, defendant Ciceo David Ioan, while exercising his official prerogatives, channelled, based on unconformable paperwork, the Agency’s budget allocations toward the company managed by the businessman, to pay for the works on Apron 4 aircraft parking platform,” investigators point out.

The building that was the object of the passive bribery crime was ordered seized to ensure special confiscation.

The case has been sent to the Cluj Court, with the proposal to uphold the asset seizure ordered.