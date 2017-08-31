CNAS head, Marian Burcea, targeted by investigation regarding disbursement of fictitious medical services

The head of the National Health Insurance House (CNAS), Marian Burcea, has become one of the targets of the investigation into the illegal disbursements of fictitious medical services, judiciary sources told AGERPRES on Thursday.

According to these source, the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) investigation also targets Sergiu Nicolae Ciobanu.

The DNA prosecutors on Thursday conducted searches at the National Health Insurance House and the Bucharest Health Insurance House.

According to judiciary sources, part of the funds of the Bucharest Health Insurance House (CASMB) were forged through the disbursement of fictitious medical services based on hundreds of fake patients’ medical files.

The said sources explained for Agerpres that this was possible with the help of several CASMB employees, who benefited from the protection of some of the managers of this institution and of the National Health Insurance House (CNAS), while some patients’s files, patients who needed medical care at home, were rejected to the advantage of the fictitious patients.

In order not to be discovered, the fraudsters made monthly reports about medical services that were supposedly performed, which services were introduced and almost immediately wiped out of the CNAS system, in order to appear as performed services.