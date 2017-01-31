CNA’s Jucan: CSM never exerted pressures on CNA

The Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) never exerted pressures on the National Audiovisual Council of Romania (CNA), member of the CNA Valentin-Alexandru Jucan stated on Tuesday.

“Following some speculations which appeared in the press, regarding ‘pressures of the CSM on the CNA in order to fine television stations’ I mention the following: the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) published by the European Commission on 25 January contains references to the faulty manner in which the CNA carried out its mission, in the context in which attacks on the justice system were, yet again reported, which couldn’t be considered correct journalistic investigations. The CSM plenary which was notified by the Judicial Inspection, established such cases several times. Based on the collaboration protocol concluded between the CSM and the CNA, the notifications in question were sent to be analyzed by members of the CNA. The CSM never requested the CNA to enforce sanctions, in accordance with the ones established by the CSM plenary,” a press release sent to Agerpres reveals.

Valentin-Alexandru Jucan stated that the CNA members analyzed the notifications they received, exclusively based on the Audiovisual Law and the Regulatory Code regarding the audiovisual content, confirming or not, totally or partially, the CSM findings.

According to Jucan, the CSM plenary, in its decisions can retain acts that exceed the area covered by the Audiovisual law.