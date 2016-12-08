CNATCDU clears anti-corruption head Laura Codruta Kovesi of plagiarism allegations

The National Council for the Certification of University Titles, Diplomas and Certificates (CNATDCU) ruled on Thursday that DNA Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi did not plagiarise her doctoral thesis – “Combatting organised crime through criminal law directives” – and proposed that her Ph.D. title should be upheld, the Chairman of CNATDCU’s Judiciary Sciences Commission stated.

A number of 23 CNATCDU members were present in the hall in the meeting on Thursday and another 11 intervened on Skype. Two votes were cast electronically, thus ensuring the quorum.

The decision of CNATDCU’s General Council which established that Laura Codruta Kovesi’s doctoral thesis shows no serious irregularities was made by 35 votes and one abstention.

20 pages plagiarized out of 444 pages, approx. 4% of the thesis

CNATDCU has decided to propose to Education Minister to maintain the Ph.D. title in the case of Codruta Kovesi, stating that it was found that there are 4% of plagiarized phrases, these being generalities.

“The working commission has found that the expertized thesis retakes some passages from documents without quoting them according to the academic language. These unauthorized borrowings may consist in acts of plagiarism. The passages that may be labeled as plagiarism according to the Romanian law represent approx. 20 pages of 444 pages, namely almost 4% of the thesis. Therefore, there is a fault in the construction of the thesis demonstration, but the specific circumstances must be taken into account in order to establish the sanction. The retained proportion affects a small part of the thesis. These are phrases that do not contain original or particular ideas. These are phrases made of generalities. In terms of quality, we cannot state that the thesis doesn’t bring a scientific contribution. In the working commission’s opinion, the withdrawal of the Ph.D. title is an excessive sanction. The working commission has proposed that the Ph.D. title shouldn’t be withdrawn. CNATDCU General Council has decided to send the proposal of maintaining the Ph.D. title. There is no part of the thesis having an original contribution that was plagiarized from somewhere. These issues have a small importance or they are already entered in the ordinary legal language. He first two members have also analyzed another thesis, namely Mr. Ponta’s thesis. These are different matters. On the one hand it was found that there massive passages taken without being quoted, while here we talk about notorious issues, acknowledged by everyone”, explained Mircea Adrian Bob, the president of the Legal Sciences Commission of CNATDCU.

The West University of Timisoara’s Ethics Commission had announced, on November 17, that 564 lines from Laura Codruta Kovesi’s doctoral thesis – ““Combatting organised crime through criminal law directives” – are similar to other sources, and that the complaint of plagiarism is partially true. The aforementioned source also pointed out that all documents made available by the authors of the complaint and by the person concerned were consulted, each paragraph of the thesis being verified and contrasted to the sources indicated by the iThenticate IT programme.

The official complaint regarding Laura Codruta Kovesi’s doctoral thesis was filed with the National Council for the Certification of University Titles, Diplomas and Certificates (CNATDCU) by the Group for Political Investigations (GIP).

Sebastian Ghita filed with the General Prosecutor’s Office a self-denunciation in which he claims he and other state officials took part in the forging of the technical commission’s report on the doctoral thesis of DNA Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi. A case for instigating forgery was opened as a result of the self-denunciation. In response, the DNA Chief Prosecutor pointed out she did not plagiarise her doctoral thesis.

Education Minister Mircea Dumitru: The thesis would have been remade in the universities with zero tolerance for copying

Education Minister Mircea Dumitru said on Thursday, referring to the CNATDCU decision in Laura Codruta Kovesi’s case, that in the universities having zero tolerance for copying, the recommendation is that the part of the thesis that is not fairly made should be rewritten.

“If you ask me as a teacher, not as a minister, what is happening, what I would recommend in such a situation, of course – the title has been obtained in 2011, at the West University… In such a case, in the universities having zero tolerance for copying, the recommendation is that the part of the thesis that is not fairly made should be rewritten, and the Ph.D. thesis wouldn’t have been argued, and the step of granting the title wouldn’t have been reached” said Education Minister Mircea Dumitru.

He stated that in this moment the thesis has already been argued and the title has been granted by the Ministry.

“If there will be complaints against this decision (the CNATDCU decision – e.n.), the Ministry will take them into account and CNATDCU will discuss them for sure”, said Mircea Dumitru.

Traian Basescu’s reaction to the decision on Kovesi’s Ph.D. thesis: “If CNATDCU says it’s ok to plagiarize 20 pages, maybe it is”

PMP President Traian Basesci stated on Thursday that if the CNATDCU specialists decided that Laura Codruta Kovesi has plagiarized 20 pages and “it’s ok, maybe it is”.

“How can I comment this otherwise than according to the CNATDCU resolution? I’m not a specialist. If they say that she didn’t plagiarized, and that if somebody plagiarizes 20 pages it’s ok, maybe it is”, Basescu stated.

Victor Ponta: I call it the COCOLINO Commission. It cleans the right persons

Former PM Victor Ponta commented in his own style on the verdict stated in the case of Laura Codruta Kovesi’s Ph.D. thesis.

“You haven’t understand, this commission is a reliable commission, I call it the COCOLINO commission. They clean the right persons, they soil the right persons, this is it, if they like to do this. They have solved the Ponta, Oprea and Toba issue, from now on, if somebody gets into it: dero, everything’s cleaned. Honestly, they are crooks” commented Ponta, according to RomaniaTV.