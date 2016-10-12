CNATDCU President resigns: I don’t want to lead a decorative institution

The President of the National Council for the Certification of University Titles, Diplomas and Certificates (CNATDCU) has resigned after the Senate adopted the plagiarism bill. Viorel Barbu stated he does not want to lead “a decorative institution,” News.ro informs.

“I resigned. There is no point remaining at the helm of a decorative institution,” Viorel Barbu told News.ro.

He pointed out he took the decision to resign from the office of President of the National Council for the Certification of University Titles, Diplomas and Certificates (CNATDCU) after the Senate’s vote on the plagiarism issue.

Viorel Barbu was appointed at the helm of CNATDCU on June 16, being elected by the members of the Council after the Education Ministry approved the Council’s new membership on June 10.

On Monday, Senators rejected – with 90 votes in favour of the decision, 12 against and 6 abstentions – the request to re-examine the law on the adoption of the emergency government ordinance on plagiarism, the amendments brought by the Senate’s Education Commission being upheld. According to the amendments, the decision to confer or revoke a Ph.D. title will be taken by the universities, not by the Education Ministry, with CNATDCU remaining as an institution for appeals.

The bill was adopted by the Senate in its initial form, the President’s re-examination request being rejected. The President’s request had previously been rejected by the Lower Chamber too.