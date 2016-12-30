CNP: 4.3pct economic growth, 4.46 RON/EUR rate, and 2.3pct inflation in 2017

National Prognosis Commission (CNP) estimates a 4.3 pct economic growth in 2017, with a nominal value of RON 807.4 billion, shows a publication of the institution.

Also, the institution estimates a 7.3 pct increase of exports, up to RON 61.8 billion, and an 8 pct increase of imports, resulting in a trade deficit of RON 11.4 billion.

Regarding inflation, it is forecast at 2.3 pct at the end of the year, and will have an annual average of 1.9 pct.

According to CNP, the median exchange rate of RON/EUR is forecast at 4.46 RON/EUR.

The average number of employees is estimated to exceed 4.88 million, rising by 2.8 pct, while the number of unemployed persons will go up to 420,000 persons, namely a rate of 4.6 pct, going slighty down compared to 2016, by 0.2 percentage points. The total population employed estimated in 2017 is over 8.53 million, in growth with 0.6 pct.

The net median wage is forecasted at RON 2,176, rising by 6.3pct compared to 2016.