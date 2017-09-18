CNP revises upwards estimate on net average salary earning increase in 2017, to 13.6pct

The gross average salary earning will increase in 2017 by 13.5 percent, to 3,187 lei, and the net one will increase 13.6 percent, to 2,324 lei, according to the preliminary autumn estimate of the National Prognosis Commission (CNP).

In the spring edition, CNP forecast an increase in the net earning by 11.2 percent, to 3,131 lei, and 11.1 percent in the net earning, to 2,274 lei.

For 2018, CNP estimates a 9.3 percent increase in the net salary earning, to 2,540 lei, 8.4 percent, to 2,753 lei in 2019, 7.5 percent, to 2,960 lei, in 2020, and 7.3 percent, to 3,176 lei, in 2021.

Wider estimate for 2017 trade deficit, at 12.5 billion euro

Romania’s 2017 trade deficit is estimated at 12.5 billion euro, up from the 11.5 billion estimated in April, the National Prognosis Commission (CNP) said in its ‘2017 – 2020 Medium Term Outlook – Autumn Forecast’ released on Friday.

According to the cited source, FOB exports are expected to reach 62.550 billion euro this year, up 9 percent compared to 2016, while CIF imports are seen at 75.090 billion euro, by 11.5 percent higher than in the previous year.

According to CNP’s autumn economic forecast, the trade deficit will be 13.765 billion euro in 2018 and 15.315 billion euro in 2019.

Economic forecaster updates average leu/euro exchange rate to 4.56 in 2017

The National Forecast Board (CNP) has updated its forecast for the average exchange rate of the local currency, the leu, to the euro, this year from 4.49 lei /euro, as estimated this spring, to 4.56 lei /euro, according to the CNP’s ‘Medium Term Forecast 2017 – 2021 – Autumn Series’ released on Friday.

In 2018, the average leu/euro exchange rate average is set at 4.55 lei, while in 2019 it should drop to 4.54 lei to the euro. The decrease should continue in 2020 to 4.52 lei /euro, and to 4.5 lei euro in 2021.

In CNP’s spring forecasts, the average leu /euro exchange rates for 2018, 2019 and 2020 showed a value of 4.49 lei versus Europe’s single currency.