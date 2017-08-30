CNPP: 4.677 million pensioners at end-July with an average pension of rd EUR 235

Around 4.677 million social insurance pensioners were recorded at the end of July 2017, the average pension being rd EUR 235 (RON 1,070), up by RON 88 as compared to the pension on June 2017 and by RON 139 to the one in the similar period of 2016, according to the data released by the National House of Public Pensions (CNPP) on Wednesday.

The number of the persons retired at the age limit was 3.496 million, of whom over 1.933 women, and the average pension saw RON 1,222.

Partial early retirement in July went to 78,192 persons (RON 794 average pension) and a disability pension was paid to 580,146 persons (average pension worth RON 629), of whom 47,240 persons were paid for 1st degree disability pension (RON 512 average pension).

Survivorship pension was paid to 499,773 persons in July (RON 555 average pension), while a social aid went to 382 pensioners (RON 264).