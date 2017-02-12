Coal output in 2016 drops 10.1 pct, imports decrease 6 pct

The net coal output of Romania in 2016 has totaled 4.217 million toe, down by 10.1 pct (475,700 toe) against 2015, according to the data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In 2016, Romania has imported 521,200 toe net coal, by 33,200 toe (6 pct) less as compared to the imports of 2015.

According to the Energy Strategy project, published on the relevant ministry’s website, Romania counts for 12.6 billion tonnes total reserves of brown coal, geographically gathered in the southern Oltenia Mining Basin. The deposits in operation total 986 million tonnes.

The pit coal reserves concentrated in the southwestern basin of Valea Jiului gather 2.2 billion tonnes, of which 592 million tonnes are in operational perimeters.