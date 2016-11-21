Coalition for Gender Equality: Women represent 27 pct of candidates registered in electoral elections

Women account for 27 pct of total number of candidates registered in the electoral competition for Parliament of 11 December, informs the Coalition for Gender Equality, in a statement sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

According to the organisation, the data regarding the situation of women’s representativeness in elections were made public by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), in response to its request. BEC acknowledges that in some circumstances, the electoral law was not respected with regard to women’s representativeness, mentions the Coalition for Gender Equality.

The cited source states that the percentage of female candidates varies in the parties deemed with chances to enter Parliament thus: Social Democrat Party (PSD) – 28,5 pct, Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) – 27,7 pct, National Liberal Party (PNL) – 25,3 pct, Save Romania Union (USR) – 25,3 pct. As far as the situation in circumscriptions is concerned, the weakest representativeness of women on candidates’ lists can be found in Prahova County (19,1 pct), Hunedoara (20,3 pct) and Cluj (21,8 pct), and women in Giurgiu (39,1 pct), Bucharest (34,1 pct) and Ilfov (33,3 pct) have the highest representativeness, The Coalition for Gender Equality shows, citing BEC statistics.

The Central Electoral Bureau responded to the Coalition’s request regarding some electoral circumscriptions where no women could be found on candidates’ lists, maintaining that the responsibility for the verification of the legal requirements’ fulfillment belongs to the circumscription electoral bureaus and declined any attributions in that respect, the statement further reads.

The Coalition for Gender Equality specifies that according to Law 208/2015 regarding the election of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, as well as the organisation and functioning of the Permanent Electoral Authority, the list of candidates should contain at least one woman and one man, except for the lists with one candidate.

“According to data centralized by the European Parliament, with only 11,5 pct women in Parliament, our country ranks last but one in the EU as regards the percentage of women in the judicial system. Hungary ranks last with 10% of women in Parliament. The European average in Parliaments of the 28 state members is of 28 pct, and the top positions are occupied by Sweden (45 pct), Finland (42 pct) and Belgium (41 pct). Our global situation is not much better either. The centralized data of The Interparliamentary Union show the we rank 133 worldwide”, further mentions The Coalition for Gender Equality.

The Coalition for Gender Equality is made up of 10 nongovernmental organisations within the women’s rights and chance equality domain.