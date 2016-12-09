Coast Guard tackles clandestine group of 28 Iraqi migrants

Coast Guard policemen tackled on Thursday evening a group of 28 Iraqis, among whom nine minors, who were trying to illegally cross the border from Bulgaria, on foot, through a forested area, at about 75 km south-west of Constanta.

According to a press release sent to Agerpres on Friday, on 8 December 2016, around 18:30, Coast Guard – Negru Voda Sector policemen detained a group made up of 28 persons who were going on foot, in the field, from Bulgaria to Romania, near the Dumbraveni border locality.

“In the first check-ups, the persons in question declared they are Iraqi citizens, 19 adults aged between 18 and 41, and 9 minors, the youngest being 1 year old, and that they planned on reaching a state in Western Europe,” the Coast Guard release reads.

According to the source, at the end of the specific check-ups, the necessary measures will be taken to enforce the bilateral protocol, aimed at handing over the Iraqi citizens to the Bulgarian authorities, to continue the investigations and take the legal measures.