Code Orange for snowfalls and strong blizzard in Bucharest and 11 counties, starting Friday morning

The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Thursday morning a Code Orange warning for snowfalls and strong blizzard effective in Bucharest and 11 counties in the south and east of Romania, on Friday between 2 am and 6 pm.

According to the meteorologists, Thursday night into Friday morning (5 – 6 January) and during the day of 6 January in the Municipality of Bucharest and in the counties of Ilfov, Teleorman, Giurgiu, Calarasi, Ialomita, Buzau, Braila, Constanta, Tulcea, Galati and Vrancea there will be temporary strong blizzard conditions, with the wind gusting at speeds of 70 – 85 km/h, thus reducing visibility under 50 metres and locally creating snow banks.

The ANM also issued a Code Yellow warning for snowfall and blizzard, valid in the south, centre and east of Romania, in the period 5 January 10 pm – 6 January 8 pm.

In the aforementioned interval, the snowfall area will gradually extend from the Danube Meadow and will engulf the south, the centre and the east of the country. In Oltenia, Muntenia, Dobrogea, the south and centre of Moldavia, as well as in the Curvature Carpathians area, the snowfalls will be heavy and a consistent layer of snow will build up.

According to the meteorologists, there will be blizzard in Dobrogea, in most parts of Muntenia and the southern half of Moldavia, where the wind will blow in gusts of 50 – 70 km/h. In the Curvature Carpathians and the high area of the Southern Carpathians the wind speed will exceed 80 – 90 km/h, and the snow will be scattered and snow banks will form.

In the beginning of the interval, mixed precipitations and sleet will be registered on the sea coast.