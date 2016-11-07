Code yellow for heavy rains in 13 counties on Tuesday; bad weather in south, center, east Romania

The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Monday a Code Yellow advisory for significant quantities of precipitations, which is valid for 13 counties until Tuesday at midday, but also a report regarding rains, strong wind and snowfalls valid for extended areas in the south, center and east of the country, starting Monday evening.

According to the meteorologists, in the period between 8 November 2:00 hrs and 8 November 14:00 hrs, in the south part of Banat, west and north of Oltenia and in the north of Muntenia, as well as in the Banat Mountains, Southern Carpathians and Sub-Carpathians the rain quantities will locally exceed 25 liters per square meter and 40-15 liters per square meter in isolated instances.

The counties that are placed under Yellow Code are Dolj, Mehedinti, Gorj, Caras Severin, Valcea, Arges, Brasov, Prahova, Alba, Hunedoara, Arges, Sibiu and Covasna.

The ANM mentions that rains will continue to fall in the next days also, and temperatures will drop significantly in all regions, therefore on 9 and 10 November the weather will become cold for this period of the year.

Moreover, in the period between 7 November, 22:00 hrs and 8 November, 20:00 hrs moderate quantities of rain will be reported, wind intensifications and snow fall in the high mountain area. It will rain on extended areas in the south, central and east of the country, where precipitation quantities will locally exceed 15- 20 liters per square meter and 30 liters per square meter in isolated instances. The rains will also form cloudbursts and on limited areas lightning will be reported. In the mountains, in high altitudes, especially in the north of the South Carpathians rains will turn to sleet and snowfall.

According to the meteorologists the wind will intensify especially in the southern and south-eastern regions, with speeds of 55…60 kilometers per hour, and on the mountain peaks the gust of wind will exceed temporally 70…80 kilometers per hour.