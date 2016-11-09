Code Yellow for heavy rains in Bucharest, 11 counties; bad weather nationwide until Thursday at noon

A number of 11 counties in the south-east of Romania and Bucharest will be entering under a Code Yellow of heavy rains, starting Wednesday afternoon, the warning being available until Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Administration (ANM).

In the period between 9 November, 14:00 hrs and 10 November, 09:00 hrs in Dobrogea area, the largest part of Muntenia region and in south of Moldavia there will be time intervals of abundant quantities of rains, and precipitation quantities will exceed locally 25 liters per square meter and 50-60 liters per square meter in isolated instances.

Therefore, until Thursday morning a Code Yellow of heavy rains will be instated in Bucharest and in the following counties: Vrancea, Galati, Tulcea, Braila, Buzau, Prahova, Ilfov, Ialomita, Constanta, Calarasi and Giurgiu.

Moreover, the meteorologists have also issued a bad weather report valid for the entire country, from Wednesday morning until Thursday 12:00 hrs.

In the mentioned period, precipitations will be reported in the largest part of the country. In south and south-east it will rain especially as cloudbursts will be forming, lightning might be reported and the precipitation quantities will exceed locally 15- 20 liters per square meter. The wind will intensify in the south-east of the territory, where the gust of wind will exceed temporally 50-55 kilometers per hour, while at the seaside it will register 60-70 kilometers per hour. In the mountains, in high altitudes the snowfalls will be predominant and the wind will intensify, the snowfall turning into blizzard.