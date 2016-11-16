Coface study : Polarization of the Romanian business environment

Romania registered one of the fastest economic growth rates in the European Union in recent years, shows a recent study released by Coface. Moreover, in the first half of this year, Romania registered the highest economic growth in the EU, i.e. 5.2% on gross series and 5% on seasonally adjusted series, given that the second largest increase is registered in Slovakia, 3.7% respectively.

Despite this, the value of the Gross Domestic Product / capita adjusted with the standard purchasing power (an indicator often used for the standard of living) for Romania in 2015 is of only EUR 13,900, almost twice less than the average of the EU (15).

Thus, from the perspective of this indicator, Romania registered at the end of 2015 a weight of 51% in relation to the average reported by the EU (15), with only 5pp more higher the level reported in 2008 (46%).

One of the structural factors causing these differences between Romania and the rest of the countries listed consists in the different allocation of revenue, based on the size of the companies. More specifically, Romania registered a much higher level of concentration of activity among large firms.

In 1906, Italian economist Vilfredo Pareto created a mathematical formula to describe the unequal distribution of wealth in his country, noting that 20% of the population owned 80% of the total wealth, correlation which was established by the Pareto’s 80/20 rule.

Unlike these proportions, Romania registered a much higher level of concentration, Coface specialists maintain. Thus, the top 1% of the companies in Romania (the first 4,500 companies with the highest turnover) concentrates approximately 67% of all revenues reported by all companies active in 2015. This percentage is much higher than the concentration recorded in Hungary (64%), Poland (62%) or Czech Republic (51%).

According to Coface study, the concentration level of revenue registered by the Romanian companies is more concentrated among large firms, compared to the average registered by the companies operating in Hungary, Poland or the Czech Republic. For example, the top 10% of the Romanian companies owned at the end of 2015 almost 91% of total revenues registered by the whole business environment, while this share is much lower in the case of Hungary (72%), Poland (68 %) or Czech Republic (59%).

The much higher concentration level of the revenue registered in the Romanian business environment is also explained by the differences in the entrepreneurship spirit, in relation to the countries in the region. Thus, Romania registered the second lowest level, after Serbia, of the number of companies compared to the total population.

Turning our attention on Romania, the high level of concentration of revenue among large firms can be fully understood by the distribution analysis and numerical values (turnover) depending on revenue thresholds recorded. Thus, the number of companies that submitted financial statements but did not record revenue ranged between 23% -30% for the 2008-2015 period, reaching a peak in 2011 and 30% respectively.

By applying the provisions of Law no. 346/2004 (on encouraging the set-up and development of SMEs, with subsequent amendments and supplements, which sets the criteria for classifying the firms in these categories), Coface specialists underline that 99% of the companies operating in Romania are ranked in the category of micro, or small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Although these companies play a structural role in the economy, the companies in the SME segment also register the most precarious financial situation.

Moreover, the allocation of revenue based on the size of the companies for the period 2008 – 2015 confirms the highlight of the polarization phenomenon among businesses. Thus, only 1% of the domestic companies recorded revenues above EUR 5 M, but they strengthened almost 65% of the revenues recorded by the whole business environment in 2008, reaching to 74% in 2015.

Moreover, the polarization phenomenon is amplified by an increase in the financial size between large and small firms. Coface study notes that the small firms registered a level of indebtedness higher paired with a much more extensive duration of debt collection and a lower level of long term investments (estimated by the proportion of fixed assets in total assets). Moreover, the firms that registered revenue below EUR 5 M are the only one reporting a contraction in the nominal sales in 2015 compared to 2008.

In other words, the data disclosed up to now indicate that the impact of the financial crisis was felt more among the small firms, who had no reserve money to compensate the negative shocks marked by the decrease in revenues, increase in the financing costs or failure to collect the receivables. In other words, the rich have become richer and the poor are impoverished even more!

According to Coface analysts, polarization phenomenon among private companies is amplified by a polarization among the population that has a visible effect of aging in the last 25 years. Thus, according to the latest figures communicated by the National Statistics Institute (NSI), the percentage of population aged less than 9 years decreased from 15.1% level recorded in 1990, to only 10.43% in 2011, the dynamics of the absolute number of citizens who fall into this age group being 40%. By contrast, the weight of the population aged over 70 years increased from 6.2%, level recorded in 1990 to 10.86% in 2011, and the dynamics of the absolute number of citizens of in this age group being 53%.

The phenomenon of the aging population becomes even more alarming considering the decreasing number of the total population officially declared, from the level registered in 1990, i.e. 23 million to the one registered at the last census in 2011 20 million, although the real number of population living in Romania is probably 10% -15% lower due to the impact of migration. Moreover, the effect of migration begins to be noticed with an increased acceleration in the population with higher training in areas such as health, engineering, IT or finance.

To better understand the details of this sharp polarization phenomenon of the business environment, Coface study focused on the analysis of the largest 1,000 companies in Romania, ranking conducted on the basis of turnover reported in 2015.

The largest 1,000 companies in Romania registered a consolidated turnover of RON 323 B at the end of 2008, i.e. 35% of the turnover registered in the business environment by all companies, amounting to RON 567 B at the end of 2015, and 49%, respectively of the total.

By analyzing the country of origin according to the majority shareholder of the largest 1,000 companies operating in Romania, the study notes that only 36% of them have local capital, while two thirds come from abroad.

The most representative countries are the Netherlands (12%), Germany (10%) and France (6%). Noteworthy if the presence in the top 10 most representative countries of origin of the shareholders of largest companies of Cyprus and Luxembourg, which are not important partners, in terms of origin, of the foreign direct investments in Romania. The presence of countries such as Cyprus and Luxembourg in this ranking cannot be justified unless by tax optimization purposes for the Romanian companies.

Thus, according to the Coface specialists, the long-term sustainability of the business environment is highly threatened, given that every SMEs should be able to absorb the negative shocks caused by the future financial crises due to multiple positive effects generated in the business environment:

Improvement of the competitive environment – by their average sizes and the large number, SMEs have the ability to stimulate competition and generally weaken the monopolistic positions of large companies;

Strong individualization of products and services offered by SMEs and by efficiency of their activity, which contributes to enhancing the competitive nature of the market;

generation of the largest number of new jobs – SMEs create a significantly much

Higher number of jobs than the large firms already on the market, with a lower capital cost, acting as a buffer against fluctuations in the labour market and being the most important alternative to combat unemployment;

Increased responsiveness to market needs due to direct contact hereof, resulting in better alignment of their supply to clients’ demands. By their specific flexibility, innovativeness, speed of reaction, SMEs tend to become the only enterprises compatible with an increasingly dynamic and complex environment.

“The phenomenon of polarization of the Romanian economy also doubled by the average aging of a population in decline and increasingly less skilled, obviously raises major pressures on the economic growth and competitiveness prospects in the medium and long term. In this context, the rich become richer and the poor are impoverished even more. The middle class, both among the population and in the business environment becomes increasingly thinner and less able to represent that element of compensating the negative shock caused by a possible future financial crisis”, said Iancu Guda, General Manager of Coface Credit Management Services.

“SMEs, the backbone of any economy, show a pronounced state of fragility and an economy with a fragile backbone cannot be competitive on long term. After Serbia, Romania registered the lowest number of companies in relation to the active population, and the firms that want to stop their activity are 1.6 times more than the newly registered ones, almost 3 times over the level previous to the financial crisis. To change this destructive trend, Romania needs effective solutions to reducing the bureaucracy within the public segment and reducing the corruption, a stable legal framework doubled by a countercyclical fiscal policy, as well as by a long-term strategy in critical areas such as infrastructure, education and health”, added Iancu Guda.

* The study quotes as source, the Ministry of Public Finance, data processed by Coface

