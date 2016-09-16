Coffee 2 Go Romania estimates in 2016 a turnover by 88% higher than the last year

*The Coffee 2 Go Romania franchise in Brasov has achieved a rate of return on the invested capital of just 5.5 months

The Coffee 2 Go Romania group, which currently holds 14 coffee spots, is waiting for the end of the year a turnover of 3 million, with 88% higher than in 2015. By the end of August 2016, the group has registered a turnover of 2 million, being with 92% higher than the same period last year. The increase is due to the opening of new coffee spots on both in its own management and in franchising. The Coffee 2 Go kiosks are recognized by the buyers by the unique design and shape of a coffee glass , registered on market in Romania. The Coffee 2 Go spot sites are currently located in Bucharest, Pitesti, Brasov and Piatra Neamt.

“The 2016 year is a year in which we strengthen our position and at the same time we continue the setting up of new mini coffee spot sites in Bucharest and other cities in Romania. In less than four years after opening, we already have 9 own mature locations and 5 franchises, and in the next two years we expect to reach a total of 30 kiosks. Our goal is to get the Coffee 2 Go brand throughout the country, and the process of franchising is currently a priority for us” , said Juliana Timaru, Managing Partner, Coffee 2 Go.

15 franchises by 2017, the record rate of the investment return in 5.5 months

The company plans to open by the end of 2017 another 6 own kiosks in Bucharest and 10 franchised in the country. The Coffee 2 Go franchising has begun in 2015, when they opened the first 2 coffee spot sites in Brasov. The recovery rate of the invested capital of 9999 euro for the first location in Brasov was only 5.5 months, success that led to the opening by the same franchisee of the second franchise after just seven months.

“The investment recovery in just 5.5 months is a record for us and possibly, from our knowledge, to be lowest rate of return for this segment of the coffee spot sites with assisted sale in Romania. The proof of success is for us the fact that Lucian Pop, the franchisee of Brasov, is currently interested in the opening of the third location. I had requests for franchise from the first month when I opened the first kiosk, but I waited 2 years and the development of six own locations, to convince us that “the business from a cup of coffee” is a profitable, sustainable over time and appropriate to other prospective entrepreneurs, regardless of their previous training” , said Juliana Timaru, Managing Partner, Coffee 2 Go.

Services for minimizing the risks for franchisees

Coffee 2 Go offers to the future franchisees a turnkey business, which is based on the performance indicators and success stories, a product appreciated and already known by the customers, as well as consulting services and risk minimization, which involves the relocation of a kiosk without additional charges. The investment of 9999 euros from the franchisee includes all the needed elements of the proper functioning and comply with the brand requests as the shaped coffee glass kiosk, the furniture, the customization and the design elements inside and outside, the transport and the assembly on location and all the necessary equipment of the complete functioning and the preparation of the products (espresso machines, blenders, water heaters / milk, bar accessories, fridge, freezer).

The Coffee 2 Go customers can choose from 22 products, including cold drinks and hot drinks based on coffee (filter, espresso or coffee powder), of tea or natural fruits (lemonade). The used coffee is made exclusively for Coffee 2 Go combining two types of arabica and robusta, mix proposed by the official supplier of the Royal House of Romania, Mihai Florescu. Coffee 2 Go supports the Romanian production, 90% of total ingredients such as milk, honey or sugar are of indigenous origin.

About Coffee 2 Go

The Coffee 2 Go group was established in 2013 and currently holds 14 coffee spots under its own or franchise, with a unique design, with the shape of a coffee cup. Coffee 2 Go is addressed to the coffee lovers for whom the time is precious and who want an intense product, with personality and flavored. The turnover of the Coffee 2 Go group has increased from the establishment 3 times more from year to year, and in 2016 it has opened the first STAY by Coffee 2 Go.