Colectiv Association- criminal complaint against those who “managed the situation” after tragedy

President of the Colectiv Association Eugen Iancu announced on Tuesday that a criminal complaint was lodged to the Prosecutor General’s Office, against those who managed the situation after the fire of the Colectiv Club in Bucharest, including former Health Minister Nicolae Banicioiu and State Secretary with the Interior Ministry Raed Arafat who were also among the people handling the situation.

“We have lodged a criminal complaint against those who managed the situation after the Colective incident, among whom are Arafat and Banicioiu. (…) At this point we have lawsuits, we have investigations with what happened up to the door in the Colective club, who is to blame, why it caught fire. We want to continue. Our children died because of the treatments, because of the denial to be sent abroad. We see how the minister in office at that time stated he is a dentist and that he didn’t know what needed to be done, he was advised by doctors. Therefore, the doctors have to tell us if they are guilty or the leadership is to be blamed. (…) Our children died because of the conditions in the hospitals, because of incompetence, or the refusal to be sent abroad,” Eugen Iancu claimed.

When asked if he is talking about a generalized malpractice, he responded: “I believe justice must tell us that.”