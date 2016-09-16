Colliers International recruits Laurențiu Duică, one of the most experienced managers in the industrial market

The real estate consulting company Colliers International strengthens its industrial spaces consultancy team by hiring Laurențiu Duică for the position of Associate Director – Industrial Division. Laurențiu Duică has over 12 years experience in the industrial market, time during which he has worked on both the the operational and sales side.

„The industrial market has all the prerequisites to grow in the coming years, only now entering a period of maturity, as evidence of recent acquisitions and developments in this sector. Strengthening the industrial spaces consultancy team of Colliers came as a natural step and we intend, with the help of Laurențiu and his experience, for this sector to become one of the main pillars in the growth of the Colliers business”, said Ilinca Păun, Managing Director Colliers International. „We will continue to expand the Colliers team in all the segments of the real estate market, this year being one for internal changes, with the anniversary of 20 years of Colliers presence in Romania”, added Ilinca Păun.

In the past two years, Laurențiu Duică served as Head of Leasing and Development at P3, a specialist owner, developer and manager of European logistics properties. P3 came to Romania in 2015, through the acquisition of the industrial park Europolis Park, which is the largest transaction ever concluded on the local industrial market.

Previously, Laurențiu worked for seven years at FM Logistic, one of the largest logistics providers in Europe and Romania, advancing to the position of Commercial Manager. Starting September, he will coordinate the industrial spaces consultancy team from Colliers, his responsability being the development of the growth strategy for the department.

„I chose to join the Colliers team because I found here a similarity in thought and in the way of doing business, a strong entrepreneurial spirit and a high degree of ethics. The real estate consultancy market has evolved tremendously in recent years, therefore a team organized on such solid values and that has performance in its DNA was a natural choice for me, after 12 years of experience in the industrial field”, explained Laurențiu Duică, Associate Director – Industrial Division at Colliers International.

Laurențiu Duică aims, along with the industrial spaces consultancy team, which includes Daniel Cautiș, who has five years’ experience in real estate, to offer a complete range of services to clients, thereby contributing to the growth of the Colliers business.

This year, the stock of industrial space in Bucharest has exceeded one million square meters, and it has reached 2,3 million square meters in the whole country, with 170.000 square meters still to be delivered by the end of the year.