Commander of Turkey’s Armed Forces visits Bucharest

Commander of Turkey’s Armed Forces General Hulusi Akar is paying an official visit to Romania, having so far met Romania’s Defence Minister Mihnea Motoc and Chief of Romania’s Army Staff Nicolae Ciuca.

Romania’s Defence Ministry (MApN) says in a press statement that discussed at the meeting of Motoc and Akar on Tuesday were regional security in the enraged Black Sea zone and prospects for intensifying defence cooperation, at a bilateral and NATO level. Akar also presented Turkey’s opinions on the latest security developments on Syria and Iraq.

“In order to consolidate NATO’s deterrence and defence posture covering the entire eastern flank of NATO, the importance of implementing the decisions adopted by the heads of state or government at the Warsaw Summit of NATO in terms of adapted advanced presence on the southern and eastern flanks. Motoc praised what he called a good round of talks within a NATO framework, at an October defence ministers’ meeting, underscoring the importance of NATO efforts to implement, in the period immediately ahead, the decisions regarding the advanced presence, with emphasis on Romania’s decisions regarding land, air and sea defence in the Black Sea zone. He also praised Turkey for its important contribution to the approval of a balanced approach of security and stability on NATO’s eastern and southern flanks,” said MApN.

On Wednesday, Akar met Ciuca.

The two enlarged on the latest developments in cooperation between Romania and Turkey’s armed forces, joint international defence cooperation projects, the security developments in the enlarged Black Sea zone, defence cooperation between Romania and Turkey in NATO and regional formats, as well as the implementation of the Warsaw NATO Summit’s measures, with emphasis on Romania’s initiatives, according to Romania’s General Army Staff (SMG).