Commissioner Corina Cretu to meet Premier, Chambers’ Presidents, ministers, during official visit to Romania

European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu, on an official visit to Romania on Thursday and Friday, will meet Prime Minister Mihai Tudose together with the Deputies’ Chamber Speaker and the Senate President and will attend, alongside Karl-Heinz Lambertz, President of the European Committee of the Regions, the “Dialogue with the Citizens” event.

According to a press release by the European Commission Representation in Romania, Corina Cretu will meet Deputy Prime Minister Sevil Shhaideh, Transport Minister Razvan Cuc, Minister Delegate for European Funds Rovana Plumb and Minister Delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu.

On Friday, alongside the President of the European Committee of the Regions, Corina Cretu will engage in a dialogue with the citizens.

During the visit, the European Commissioner will meet with Bucharest General Mayor Gabriela Firea and will visit Triumphal Arch, rehabilitated within a project with European funding, the quoted source further shows.