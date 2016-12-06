Commissioner Cretu approves phasing of seven major projects for Romania

European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu has approved the phasing of seven major projects for Romania that will be conducted on funds from the European Union worth over 500 million euros, according to the European Commission Representation in Bucharest.

“The phasing decisions for major projects will provide Romania and additional chance of using the European funds allocated to it – 147 million euros for transport infrastructure and nearly 355 million euros for water and used water infrastructure projects – to the benefit of Romania’s citizens. I hope the projects will be successfully implemented within the set deadlines, while their completion will show us that investment co-funded by the European Union leads to improved living conditions for Romanians,” said Cretu.

The envisaged transport infrastructure projects are: National Road Pitesti-Campulung-Brasov (upgrading of National Road 73 is expected to reduce the number of traffic accidents while helping the development of the local economy); the Sebes-Turda motorway (the new 70-km motorway will link motorways A1 Orastie- Sibiu and A3 Gilau – Campia Turzii); national road DN76 (rehabilitating the road from Deva to Orastie is expected to improve traffic between the two cities).

Four other of the approved projects are designed to expand and rehabilitate the water supply and sewage systems of the counties of Brasov, Hunedoara, Olt and Tulcea.

The seven projects are co-funded from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the Cohesion Fund.