Commissioner Cretu: EC is analysing Justice Laws drafts and will draw up point of view

The European Commission is currently analysing the projects on the Justice Laws and will draw up a point of view, but it would like a closer dialogue, European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu told TVR1 national television station.

“Now, the European Commission is analysing these projects and will draw up a point of view that has not been formulated yet. I understand that there will be a parliamentary debate, which is very good, but also a thorough discussion with the institutions in the system, first of all with the Superior Council of Magistrates and this is a good thing. The European Commission would like a closer dialogue. At the first meeting of Prime Minister Tudose, European Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans and the Justice Minister [Tudorel Toader] were there and they established to have a permanent dialogue on this topic. In my opinion, with the effort to draw European money and promote projects that lead to economic and social development, Romania needs to strengthen justice, the rule of law, the European values,” Cretu said.

Asked if the year 2019 will see Romania still under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), Cretu said that “no one wants this,” pointing out that the CVM being lifted is only up to the Romanian authorities.

Regarding the way Romania looks like, at the level of 2019, when it takes over the presidency of the EU Council, which will also be the Brexit year, Cretu maintained that for Romania it is a very important test for which simulations should be made. Regarding the budget allocated to the area she coordinates, in the Brexit context, the Commissioner claims that it will drop some 10-12pct.