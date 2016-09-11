Commissioner Cretu suggests court trials on EU funded projects should not stretch beyond 6 months

The European Commissioner for Regional Policies, Corina Cretu proposed during a meeting she had this week in Brussels with Bucharest City Major, Gabriela Firea an amendment to the legislation so that as regards the European funded projects a trial should not last more than 6 months.

She brought into discussion one of the most important environmental projects, the (south Bucharest) Glina Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) worth 200 million euro in financing, which is jammed in court because of an auction’s contesting.

Corina Cretu said an urgent decision should be made, either to continue this project or to start over the procedure, from ground zero, a release by the Bucharest City Hall reads on Sunday.