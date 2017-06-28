Committee investigating 2009 presidential elections to work during parliamentary vacation

The plenary meeting of Parliament decided on Wednesday, by 207 votes in favor, 101 against and 12 abstentions, that the meetings of the Parliamentary Committee investigating the presidential elections of 2009 be carried out in the period between 1 July – 1 September.

The parliamentary groups of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) were in favour of extending the committee’s activity, while the MPs of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the People’s Movement Party (PMP) announced they are against the Committee conducting its activity during the parliamentary vacation.

The Joint Standing Bureaus approved two weeks ago the extension, by 60 days, of the activity of the Parliamentary Committee investigating the presidential elections of 2009.

Vice-President of the Senate Claudiu Manda announced at that time that it was also decided to bear the expenses for some of the persons invited who cannot afford financially the transport and accommodation when invited to the committee.