The parliamentary committee of inquiry into the 2009 presidential elections continued its hearings on Monday, Mircea Geoana being the first person invited to take part in the proceedings, followed by Ana Maria Patru, chief of the Standing Electoral Authority (AEP) at the time of the 2009 elections, and by persons who were secretaries of state within the Interior Ministry during that period.

“There are still very many questions for Mr Mircea Geoana. The Committee has decided to resume Mr Mircea Geoana’s hearing on Monday, at 9 a.m. (…) We’ll invite before the Committee the Interior Ministry’s secretaries of state at the time – Mihai Capra, Tutilescu, Fatuloiu – and Ms Ana Maria Patru will also come before the Committee,” Committee Chairman Mihai Fifor announced at the end of the hearings last week.

Vasile Blaga, Marcel Opris, Catalin Predoiu and Eugen Tomac will be heard on Tuesday, starting at 2 p.m.; Gabriel Oprea, Teodor Baconschi, Neculai Ontanu, Anghel Iordanescu and the former ambassadors to Madrid, Chisinau and Rome will be heard on Wednesday, starting at 9 a.m.

At first, the members of the committee had decided that George Maior, SRI Director in 2009, will be heard on June 6, however he later announced he can come before the committee on June 12, committee sources told News.ro.

Florian Coldea and Laura Codruta Kovesi will most likely be heard after June 6, with a decision yet to be taken in this sense.

So far, the members of the committee of inquiry have heard Dan Andronic, Viorel Hrebenciuc, former AEP President Octavian Opris and AEP Vice President Marian Muhulet.

Ana Maria Patru informs inquiry committee she refuses invitation to hearings

Ex-President of the Standing Electoral Authority (AEP) Ana Maria Patru sent a letter to the committee of inquiry into the presidential elections of 2009, informing its members that she refuses the invitation to hearings. The committee of inquiry was expecting her on Monday.

“I’ve distributed Ms Ana Maria Patru’s letter. She refuses to show up before the committee and sends us a document that I ask you to analyse and we’ll discuss afterward,” Mihai Fifor told the members of the committee.

USR Senator Mihai Gotiu asked what can be done if Ana Maria Patru refuses to show up for hearings, Fifor pointing out that a decision in this sense will be adopted at the end of the meeting.

“The Decision states very clearly what we can do, my request is that we look at the material sent and we’ll discuss and take a decision at the end of today’s meeting,” the chairman of the committee of inquiry pointed out.

Geoana about Turcescu: It’s worthy of the Book of World Records for an undercover officer to moderate a presidential debate. It’s a modus operandi that goes beyond the limits of democracy

Mircea Geoana, former Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate in the presidential elections of 2009, stated on Monday that it’s unusual and worthy of the Book of World Records for an undercover officer – Robert Turcescu – to moderate a presidential debate, and accused “a deliberate operation” – that went beyond the limits of democracy – to influence the elections, however he pointed out he does not want to “speculate” on who ordered it. Popular Movement Party (PMP) lawmaker Robert Turcescu responded by saying that his promotion to the rank of undercover officer took place after the 2009 presidential debate.

“Looking back, the light that the abundance of revelations sheds on that moment makes us take a fresher look on that moment. I believe we are in the Book of World Records, when an undercover officer moderates a presidential debate. In itself, it’s an exceptional operation. I don’t know if there is, somewhere in the somewhat authentic democratic world, a situation in which an undercover officer is moderator. How did an undercover officer end up in that position, this is again an interesting question,” Geoana said.

He said that he would not have accepted the invitation to the presidential debate had he known Turcescu was an undercover officer.

Geoana added that in 2009 there was a “modus operandi” seeking to influence the elections.

“The situation is absolutely novel and, in a way, shows once again a modus operandi and this is in fact what discomfits more than the personal element, with what methods someone wins the elections. (…) It’s a thing that, seen with hindsight, is absolutely unacceptable and I believe it’s an operation that those who possibly, I repeat, I condition and put into context my statements, if they somehow sought to place an undercover [officer] to moderate a presidential debate… it’s extremely, extremely grave,” Geoana said.

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) lawmaker Steluta Cataniciu asked the former Social Democrat about this “modus operandi” he kept mentioning, Geoana explaining that the limits of democracy were crossed through many incidents.

“There are disparate pieces of a puzzle, of a picture. (…) It’s obviously a deliberate, determined operation to use some instruments which, in my view, surpass the limit of democracy,” he said.

Geoana nevertheless emphasised that he cannot say whether someone, “from some structure,” prompted these actions, this being “speculation.”

“There are definitely question marks,” he added.

Lower Chamber lawmaker Robert Turcescu responded by saying he became undercover officer after the 2009 elections.

“To calm Ms Cataniciu. The famous list with the promotions that Mr Gabriel Oprea secretly made and the MoD’s answer show that my promotion in rank, under the cover of Mr Oprea, occurred long after the presidential debate of 2009,” the former moderator of the presidential debate said.

” Visit to Vintu’s in 2009 had a “modest” impact on the elections. More interesting to see is how I was shadowed”

Geoana also stated that him visiting Sorin Ovidiu Vintu before the elections had a “modest” impact on the result, his lead over Traian Basescu being sufficient to compensate for it, who “shadowed” him and how being much more important.

PMP lawmaker Robert Turcescu asked Geoana on Monday how much did the visit he paid to Sorin Ovidiu Vintu matter in the result of the elections. As moderator of the final televised debate, Turcescu had asked Geoana about the visit in 2009.

“How much or how little the visit I paid the night before mattered is, again, a subjective issue. I believe it mattered little, it was a pretext. I believe more interesting to see is who was shadowing a presidential candidate the night before, taking this kind of pictures. I believe this is more interesting for a potential investigation, in my view. There were some well-meaning journalists. There were others. The connection this issue has reached, I find it more relevant for today’s discussion rather than my more or less inspired choice to pay that visit,” Mircea Geoana responded.

He stated it is “weird” he was “shadowed” before the election, without knowing who ordered the operation, however he reiterated that the impact of the visit he paid back then was low.

“In my opinion, and I’m telling you this with calm and without any intent of returning to Romanian politics, it was a pretext, it was used, and it had a modest impact in my opinion. (…) The vote difference was more than capable to absorb any potential negative impact of the visit I paid that evening,” he said.

The former PSD candidate stated his campaign staff did not tell him he was being shadowed, nor did the SPP. “During the campaign, I gave up on the SPP security detail. (…) I informed the SPP that [I don’t want protection] during the campaign. Why I did it, it’s something we can comment,” the former Social Democrat pointed out.

“In 2008, Traian Basescu phoned to tell me not to appoint Catalin Voicu Interior Minister”

Former presidential candidate Mircea Geoana also stated at the hearings that then-President Traian Basescu phoned to tell him not to nominate Catalin Voicu at the helm of the Interior Ministry, warning him that he would refuse the nomination.

“I received a phone call from President Basescu, in order not to nominate Mr Voicu Interior Minister. That’s what I can tell you. There were two candidates, the president stated he would not appoint our candidate. There was a phone conversation that President Basescu had with me as party president and I believe I was already Senate Speaker. He said he had some difficulty with one of the two candidates. The vote of our colleagues (PSD’s Executive Committee – editor’s note) took place without my interference,” Mircea Geoana stated before the committee of inquiry into the 2009 presidential elections.

The former leader of PSD made the statement after USR Senator Mihai Gotiu asked him how he met Gabriel Oprea and ended up nominating him Interior Minister in 2008, as member of the PDL-PSD Government.

