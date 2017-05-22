Committee of inquiry into 2009 presidential elections starts work. Andronic before hearings: I don’t want this to be a memoirs series but a kind of effort to pump out the septage

Journalist Dan Andronic stated on Monday, before he was heard by the committee of inquiry into the presidential elections of 2009, that he will offer more details to paint a wider picture about the night of the presidential runoff, pointing out that he does not want this to be “a memoirs series” but “an effort to pump out the septage.”

“I’ll offer more details than the ones I mentioned in writing. There isn’t new data, it’s a much more complete picture; I didn’t find out anything in the meantime or, even if I did, after all this is not the object of the hearing here or at the Prosecutor’s Office, the object is to tell my experience,” Dan Andronic stated.

He claimed that the objective of the committee is “fairly ambitious,” considering it plans to ascertain whether the presidential elections of 2009 were defrauded.

“It’s very hard for me to tell you now whether it can shed light on this or not, the objective is fairly ambitious, it’s a bit complicated to prove vote rigging eight years after the elections took place. In my view, I never talked about vote rigging, I talked about the presence of Ms Kovesi, Prosecutor General at the time, of Mr George Maior, SRI Director, and of Mr Florian Coldea, SRI First Deputy Director, at Gabriel Oprea’s home,” the journalist added.

“It’s about the context, which I dubbed Operation ‘We Are the State’; it’s about things I recently found out, which I connected with other events and occurrences. I didn’t start off with this personal experience because I wanted it to be a memoirs series. I never thought about writing my memoirs, I simply wanted us to try to pump out the septage, if you want,” he said.

Dan Andronic claimed that “the hearings have a political, not a penal value; these things are public all over the world.”

The parliamentary committee of inquiry into the presidential elections of 2009 started working on Monday. Journalist Dan Andronic, whose revelations triggered the controversy over the involvement of some politicians and heads of public institutions in the elections of 2009, was the first to be heard.

“Next week, we plan to work on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. We’re already starting to issue invitations for hearings to a series of persons, at the colleagues’ proposal, persons involved in what happened in 2009. Thus, on Monday, the committee will work from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the first guest will be Mr Dan Andronic, because my colleagues considered that’s where the whole story started from; consequently, we find it natural for him to be present before the committee in order to pick up again the story he presented publicly too,” Committee Chairman Mihai Fifor announced last Thursday.

He added that former Standing Electoral Authority Director Ana Maria Patru, Mircea Geoana and Viorel Hrebenciuc will also be invited at the hearings.

“To be able to outline a framework for the documents that were issued back then, we’ll invite before the committee Ms Ana Maria Patru, president of the AEP at the time, accompanied by the vice presidents of the AEP. On Tuesday, we’ll work from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.; I agreed with my colleagues to hear Mr Mircea Geoana, presidential candidate at the time, Mr Dan Sova, and Mr Viorel Hrebenciuc, who was head of PSD’s elections campaign,” the PSD Senator explained.

Among others, STS Director Marcel Opris and Vasile Blaga, who was Interior Minister at the time of the presidential elections of 2009, will be heard on Wednesday.

The committee’s proceedings will not be public. Mihai Fifor said he will look for solutions for the meetings to be broadcast live on the Lower Chamber’s website, but no official announcement has been made in this sense. Fifor announced he will make press statements at the end of the meetings.

The committee had a controversial debut, the Opposition being dissatisfied with the changes brought to Parliament’s Regulations, changes that allow committees of inquiry to work in parallel with the Prosecutor’s Office’s probes. Following Dan Andronic’s statements, prosecutors have started to probe the 2009 presidential elections. PNL has lodged with the Constitutional Court a challenge against these modifications as well as those forcing all persons invited before the committee to show up or risk sanctions.

President Klaus Iohannis commented on the setting up of the committee of inquiry too, stating that when politicians are unsuccessful in their usual overtures they find “all sorts of grounds to make themselves look interesting,” this being the case too. He expressed his opposition to the idea of forcing persons such as the representatives of public institutions to show up before the committee if they are not already legally compelled to do so.

The committee of inquiry has been set up after journalist Dan Andronic revealed information according to which “there are suspicions that some public authorities and persons other than those legally entitled to do so got involved in the electoral process in December 2009.”

Dan Andronic wrote that Laura Codruta Kovesi and Florian Coldea are two of the persons that helped Traian Basescu win the presidential elections of 2009. Andronic pointed out that Gabriel Oprea asked him to drop by his house on the night of the runoff because he needed him there. On his arrival, Dan Andronic found George Maior, Florian Coldea and Laura Codruta Kovesi already there.