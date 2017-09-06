Committee of inquiry into the presidential elections of 2009 claims Basescu and Boc rigged presidential elections with help of SRI and DNA. Report: Committees need to have real coercion powers

Report: PM convened a Gov’t meeting “at night, like thieves”

The preliminary report of the committee of inquiry into the presidential elections of 2009 claims that then-President Traian Basescu and the PD Government headed by Emil Boc (photo) aided and abetted the rigging of the elections, the vote difference between the candidates being so small that their actions influenced the result of the elections. The report also claims that the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) and the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) aided and abetted the covering up of these actions. The fact that it convened a meeting to replace the heads of institutions – “at night, like thieves” – is among the accusations levelled against the Boc Government.

Under the chapter titled “the Presidency’s and Government’s involvement in aiding and abetting the rigging of the elections,” the report shows that the role played by the Interior Minister in preparing and organising the elections as well as in ensuring the observance of the law during the elections is decisive, particularly from the standpoint of the Prefects’ and central public administration’s involvement in organising the elections. The committee members thus point to the decision to replace Interior Minister Dan Nica (PSD) ahead of the presidential elections of 2009, as a result of the break-up of the PSD-PD alliance. They claim the decision was taken with the intent to rig the elections.

“The presidential institution represented by Traian Basescu (former PD President) revoked – at the proposal of Premier Emil Boc (who was also PD President) – Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Dan Nica, and the Government led by Emil Boc replaced, on the same day, 20 prefects with persons proposed by Vasile Blaga, one of PD’s important leaders,” the report reads.

The report presents the chronology of events that resulted in Dan Nica’s dismissal, after the latter accused PD of preparing motor coaches to be used in the committal of personation. The report points out that Traian Basescu immediately signed the decree that saw Nica replaced by Vasile Blaga. The report also mentions the subsequent replacing of all PSD ministers with PD ministers.

“On the same date, 01.10.2009, Premier Emil Boc convened the Government meeting that started at 7 p.m. (immediately after sundown, “at night, like thieves”!),” the committee accuses.

The report shows that state institutions aided and abetted the rigging of the elections.

“The Committee noted concrete actions on the part of the presidential institution represented by Traian Basescu and of the Government led by Emil Boc, meant to aid and abet the rigging of the elections to the advantage of candidate Traian Basescu. These actions on the part of the two institutions were perfectly synchronised, thus proving that they were part of a large and perfectly tuned plan, their actions being premeditated. In implementing the plan to rig the presidential elections, the representatives of the two institutions acted forcefully, with ill will, in complete contempt for the law,” reads the report.

The committee members’ conclusion is that “the amplitude of the actions was liable to change the result of the elections.”

PD leaders are thus accused of setting up an organised crime group – Traian Basescu being involved too –, forgery, use of forgery and abuse of office.

“Bearing in mind these reasons, the committee will send the partial report to the competent institutions, so that they would act in line with their legal prerogatives, thus: only the Prosecutor General’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice can decide whether to start a criminal probe against Traian Basescu. Since the aforementioned guilty acts are committed by former members of Government while exercising their duties, the provisions of the first thesis of paragraph 2, Article 109 of the Constitution and of Constitutional Court Ruling no.270/2008 are applicable, so that the decision on whether to ask for a criminal probe against the former members of Government that are not currently members of Parliament – Emil Boc, Vasile Blaga, Gabriel Sandu, Gheorghe Pogea, Elena Gabriela Udrea, Radu Mircea Berceanu, Adriean Videanu and Sorina Luminita Placinta – is up to the Romanian President,” reads the report.

“It is up to the Lower House whether to ask for a criminal probe against Mr Catalin Marian Predoiu, former member of Government that is currently member of the Lower House,” the report’s conclusions point out.

The committee also accuses the SRI and the DNA of “aiding and abetting the rigging of the elections.”

“Finding out the truth in what concerns the public accusation that the SRI and the DNA were involved in aiding and abetting the rigging of the elections – as a result of the leaders of these institutions being present at Mr Gabriel Oprea’s house on the evening of the elections – could not be done because the activity of the parliamentary committee of inquiry was blocked by: the refusal of the persons heard to respond to all of the committee’s questions, arguing that “there is an ongoing investigation”; the refusal on the part of persons who pointed out, in writing, that they cannot assist the committee, arguing that there is an ongoing investigation,” reads the report.

It also points to Laura Codruta Kovesi’s and Augustin Lazar’s refusal to answer questions regarding the night of the presidential elections.

“The committee of inquiry was unable to clarify all aspects, its activity being blocked by the aforementioned persons. The committee of inquiry will adopt the partial report and will present it before the Joint Standing Bureaus, in order for it to be put up for debate within the joint plenum of the two Houses of Parliament, so that the joint plenum would adopt a decision that will reflect the content of the initial report. The committee of inquiry will place the partial report, as well as the documents on which it is based, at the disposal of the Presidency, the Romanian Government, the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, and the Supreme Magistracy Council, so that all these institutions would be able to adopt the necessary measures, in line with their prerogatives,” reads the report.

According to the committee’s report, the hearings and investigations identified a series of “shortcomings” in the electoral process, such as: the listing, on a single electoral table, of voters that exercised their voting rights both in the presidential elections and in the national referendum; on the part of the polling and counting agents allotted to the polling stations – failure to observe the procedure of handing out ballots for the presidential elections and ballots for the national referendum; the disappearance of some ballots; placing some voting booths outside the polling stations; tolerating the sale of alcoholic beverages within the protected area of the polling stations; failure to solve requests for the use of the mobile ballot box; on the part of mayors, deputy mayors, polling agents, observers and accredited opinion poll operators – attempts to influence the voting process; several persons entering the same polling booth; the use of incomplete dossiers with materials used in polling stations; “altercations” and “hurling of insults” between polling and counting agents.

The members of the committee state that they also identified suspicions of multiple voting, personation, attempts to snap photos of the ballot papers inside the voting booths and instances in which persons who remained inside polling stations did not have the right to do so.

The report accuses that there are notifications concerning the political bias of some of the NGO observers and some of the media’s internal representatives, the large number of people for which accreditations were requested by NGOs and media organisations. The report also accuses that, on election day, the representatives of political parties “issued erroneous information from polling stations, without that information being confirmed by the president of the County Electoral Bureau or by the spokesperson of the County Electoral Bureau.”

“According to Interior Ministry data, during the two rounds of presidential elections there were 4,516 incidents (during the first round there were 2,658 incidents, of which 52.1 percent in rural areas and 47.9 percent in urban areas). During the elections campaign and on the day prior to the presidential runoff, there were 905 incidents, of which 50 percent in rural areas and 50 percent in urban areas. Coming on top of these, there were 953 incidents on 6 December 2009,” reads the report.

Report: Committees need to have real coercion powers

The parliamentary committee of inquiry into the presidential elections of 2009 states in its report that it is necessary to draw up a special law for these inquiry committees so as to grant them “real powers of coercion” to receive the requested documents or to compel a witness to come to the hearing.

According to the report, the committee proposes to penalise all those who refuse to cooperate or fail to appear before a parliamentary inquiry committee with losing their office and a ban to occupy public office for 3 years.

The report also states that it is imperative that these inquiry committees be empowered to request any document they want, necessary to achieving their objectives.

The inquiry committee also considers it necessary to amend the electoral legislation, so that appeals against the deeds of the Electoral Bureaus and their trial by the competent courts be carried out within deadlines that will allow for their settlement before the activity of the Election Bureaus ceases.

The Committee also deems it necessary to include in the Electoral Roll a box indicating voters’ poll intentions (a national information system for registering and updating the identification data of Romanian citizens with voting rights and information on their allocation to polling stations, administered by the Permanent Electoral Authority) for the correct estimation of the polling stations, the entry into the Electoral Roll for the polling stations abroad, 6 months before the elections, in a special box, other than the ones related to the vote by correspondence, of the citizens from the Diaspora who wish to exercise their constitutional voting rights (voicing their intention to vote) and the lists in this register to be updated annually by March 1, both in the country and abroad.

The Committee proposes, inter alia, to abolish the possibility of voting with travel titles, in the polling stations abroad, and the programme for electronic centralization of the voting process to include the hour at which the person voted, besides the name of the person who is casting the vote and the CNP (personal identification number – ed.n.). Other proposals refer to renouncing mobile phones and devices made available by the Special Telecommunications Service in the electoral process, for the electronic archiving of minutes and ballots, over a 50-year period.