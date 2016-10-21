Communications authority head: Over 3.3 ml phone numbers ported since service rolled out in 2008

More than 3.3 million phone numbers switched to a different provider in the past eight years, president of the National Communications Administration and Regulation Authority (ANCOM) Catalin Marinescu (photo) said in a release on Thursday.

“The users could benefit from the best offers tailored to their needs while also having at their disposal a tool for negotiation with the operators who, in their turn, promote increasingly competitive offers,” said Marinescu.

According to the cited source, 3,314,726 numbers were ported between October 21, 2008 when the service was rolled out, and mid-October 2016; of these 2,679,104 are mobile phone numbers and 635,622 are landline numbers.

“Increasingly more Romanians have chosen another operator, while keeping their phone number: whereas 15,681 porting operations were performed in 2008, their number advanced progressively to 180,239 in 2009; 221,219 in 2010; 260,256 in 2011; 255,893 in 2012; 274,137 in 2013; and soared even further in 2014 and 2015 to 564,648 and 844,477, respectively. 698,176 phone numbers have been ported so far this year,” reads the document.

On the mobile telephony segment, RCS & RDS is the provider with most incoming ported numbers (870,768), followed by Vodafone with 685,989 numbers, Orange – 637,444; Telekom Romania Mobile Communications – 445,103; and Telekom Romania Communications with 38,993 ported phone numbers.