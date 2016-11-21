Companies’ 2015 gross profit up 42 pct to over 49.9 bln lei

Companies registered in 2015 more than 49.9 billion lei in gross profit, a figure by 42.8 percent higher than in the previous year, according to a Monday release of the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The highest value of the gross profit stood at over 16.6 billion lei in the service sector, which counts the highest number of companies, specifically 213,890 units. On the second place there are the trade companies with over 15.3 billion lei, followed by manufacturing companies with around 14.2 billion lei, and constructions, with 3.6 billion lei.

The companies’ turnover amounted to over 1,180 billion lei in 2015.

“In regards to the turnover, companies having trade as main activity accounted for the highest share (39.4 percent), while construction enterprises stood at just 6.8 percent. In 2015, 40.2 percent of the gross value added at factor cost came from industry, 8.2 percent was generated in constructions, 18.4 percent in trade and 33.2 percent in services,” the document reads.

The total value of gross investments exceeded 131.3 billion lei, increasing 24.4 percent compared to 2014.