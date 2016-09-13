Competition Council analyzes the takeover of the Repower Furnizare Romania by MET Holding AG

Competition Council analyzes the transaction by which MET Holding AG and its subsidiary in Romania, MET Romania Energy Trade SRL, took over Repower Furnizare Romania SRL, according to a press release of the institution.

In accordance with the provisions of the Competition Law (no.21/1996), this transaction is an economic merger exceeding the value thresholds provided by the law, being subject to the control of the Competition Council.

Competition Council will assess this economic merger in order to determine the compatibility with a normal competitive environment and will issue a decision within the time prescribed by the law.

Met Holding AG, Switzerland, the mother company of the MET Holding, is present in ten European countries, having almost 400 permanent employees in Austria, Croatia, Hungary, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Switzerland, Turkey and UK. MET Holding performs commercial activities in the natural gas field, as well as in the electricity, oil and LPG fields. Its subsidiary in Romania, MET Romania Energy Trade SRL, is operating on the competitive markets of natural gas and electricity supply.

Repower Furnizare Romania SRL is a company operating on the competitive market of the electricity supply.